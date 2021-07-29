OK, OK… I know it’s my job to trial all the latest beauty products with a view to telling you what’s legit (and what’s not) but I have to admit, it took me ages to wise up to the powers of cream bronzer. You see, I’ve just never really been that bothered about bronzer. Blusher, yes. Highlighter, certainly. But bronzer? I tend to just pass on the stuff. So that’s why Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, £43, perhaps the most hyped bronzer on the planet, passed me by for so long.

The funny thing is, it’s been around for years. 12 to be precise, first launching as Soleil Tan de Chanel and making an annual comeback in the brand’s summer collection ever since. Last year, however, it came back with a new name — Chanel Les Beige Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream. Make-up artists and beauty fanatics may have raved about it for years, but what made me really pay attention was seeing the bronzer on the Instagram feed of Lisa Potter-Dixon – my make-up artist friend whose beauty advice I religiously take as verbatim – last summer. I soon realised I had massively overlooked the one thing that stands between me and a face that looks as though it’s spent six weeks in Sicily, rather than on my sofa. So, I got my hands on some. And I can confirm that it is hands down the best bronzer I’ve ever tried. I’ve been wearing it on my make-up-wearing days ever since.

Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream is now a staple in Shannon's make-up bag.

First, just opening the hefty tub is a joy. You twizzle off the lid embossed with the signature interlocking Cs to reveal a shiny and satisfying swirl of butterscotch-toned, mousse-textured cream. Heaven. Then you see what it does to the skin. I swirled the very tip of a fluffy face brush into the pot and buffed it onto my cheekbones and temples, swiping a bit across my nose for good measure. Unlike powder bronzer, it’s so light and really melts into the skin which makes for a more natural finish. My skin looked instantly more glowy, and my usual grey tint had been lifted. See above for a before and after to see its power for yourself. Ever since it landed in my make-up bag, I’ve worn it without fail. And most days completely on its own. When I can’t be arsed to do my brows or apply concealer, this gives my skin a welcome shot of perkiness.

But like everything in life, variety is a beautiful thing. Consider this your curated edit of the 11 best cream bronzers to emulate a healthy glow – no sun required.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy