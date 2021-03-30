When it comes to foundations, there’s a lot of choice to help you pick the best formula for your skin type.

There’s full coverage formulas that have been specially created to remain lightweight and refrain from going cakey. There’s tinted moisturisers that give subtle coverage. There’s even full coverage foundations that won’t weigh down dry skin.

But the ones we’re reaching for now the most now? Dewy foundations that give skin a fresh and luminous finish.

We know, we know – glowy skin for spring? Groundbreaking. But as the days are brighter for longer and with the end of lockdown on the horizon, dewy formulas that give skin a fresh, lit-from-within finish tick all the boxes.