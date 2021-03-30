Best dewy foundations: 15 lightweight formulas for a healthy-looking glow

From formulas packed with skincare ingredients to lightweight options blended with skin-brightening pigments, we round up the best foundations for guaranteed glow.

When it comes to foundations, there’s a lot of choice to help you pick the best formula for your skin type.

There’s full coverage formulas that have been specially created to remain lightweight and refrain from going cakey. There’s tinted moisturisers that give subtle coverage. There’s even full coverage foundations that won’t weigh down dry skin.

But the ones we’re reaching for now the most now? Dewy foundations that give skin a fresh and luminous finish.

We know, we know – glowy skin for spring? Groundbreaking. But as the days are brighter for longer and with the end of lockdown on the horizon, dewy formulas that give skin a fresh, lit-from-within finish tick all the boxes.

For some, the thought of a dewy foundation might sound a bit scary – especially if you have oily skin. But today’s clever innovations have been formulated with all skin types in mind.

There are options that are blended with beneficial skincare ingredients to make your glow look as natural as possible, while some are packed with light-reflecting pigments for full-on luminosity.

Here, we round up the best dewy foundations for a healthy-looking glow.

Best dewy foundations for a natural-looking glow

