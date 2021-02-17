Best eyebrow pencils to fill in, shape and define your arches
Eager to book in for a threading appointment? While salon appointments are currently out of the question, there’s a wide range of eyebrow pencils that will help you create defined arches at home. Here, we run through the best ones.
Eyebrows. Over the years, they’ve become an area of our make-up routines that we’re all paying more attention to – mostly because we’ve finally realised just how face-changing they can be. Now, with the arrival of face masks, there’s even more attention on our brows and how they frame our eyes.
In fact, analysts NPD reported that eye make-up took a large proportion of prestige cosmetic sales during lockdown, taking up 24% of the market. It also noted that eyebrow products, which were previously static for a while, rose in the markets during lockdown.
With the rise in interest around eyebrow products comes the invention of new and exciting formulas, from waxy pomades and glue-like brow setters to microblading-effect pens and unique brow combs. But one products that’ll always remain in our make-up routines is the humble eyebrow pencil.
These handy tools fill in sparse areas, define your brow shape and help to achieve an even finish on both sides. Here, we run through the best eyebrow products available.
Best eyebrow pencils to fill and shape your brows
NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil
One the most searched eyebrow pencils around, this NYX Professional Makeup dual-ended tool has an ultra-fine pencil on one end for precise application and a spoolie brush on the other, to deliver a natural-looking finish.
Shop NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil at lookfantastic, £10
Refy Brow Pencil
While this Refy product is one of the thinnest eyebrow pencils we’ve ever come across, you shouldn’t be fooled. The pencil is so intensely pigmented that you only need the lightest of touches. Once you’re done, brush the pigment through your brow hairs with the attached spoolie.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz is a cult product. Created by brow queen Anastasia Soare, this mechanical pencil gives a natural-looking hair-like line with every stroke. It’s known for its ability to fill and shape brows while still looking natural. No blocky brows in sight.
Rimmel London Professional Eye Brow Pencil
A brilliant option for those with thicker eyebrows, this Rimmel eyebrow pencil is affordable yet highly pigmented. Etch the pencil through your brows (be careful of going too heavy, though) and use the clever hairbrush-like end to evenly distribute the colour.
Shop Rimmel London Professional Eye Brow Pencil at Boots, £4.49
BBBLondon Ultimate Brow Arch Definer
Before salons closed due to lockdown, BBB London was the go-to for eyebrow threading and tinting among beauty editors and experts. Thankfully, the brand has a range of eyebrow products to help keep our brows in good shape at home, including this brow pencil. It has a triangular tip for precise application.
Shop BBBLondon Ultimate Brow Arch Definer at BBB London at lookfantastic, £22
Benefit Brow Contour Pro Pen
If you prefer a minimal make-up collection, this the product for you. Not only is it reminiscent of a classic BIC pen you (probably) had in your pencil case at school, this clever mechanical pencil contains four formulas. It includes two shades of brow pencil (use the lighter one on the front of your brows and the darker shade on the arch and outer lengths), a highlighter and an edge definer.
3INA Makeup The 24h Automatic Eyebrow Pencil
Available in eight different shades to suit all hair colours and tones, these eyebrow pencils are waterproof, meaning you don’t have to worry about your brows smudging during your daily walk. Plus, the pencil has an integrated sharpener to help keep the tip pointed for precise application.
Shop 3INA Makeup The 24h Automatic Eyebrow Pencil at lookfantastic, £12.95
Estée Lauder The Brow Multi-Tasker
A brow pencil, brow powder and spoolie brush in one handy product, this Estée Lauder tool has you covered for every type of brow finish. Use the pencil for subtle definition and add the powder on top to go fuller and thicker.
Shop Estée Lauder The Brow Multi-Tasker at lookfantastic, £24
Maybelline Brow Ultra Slim Eyebrow Pencil
From thin and defined to thick and fluffy, this 1.5mm pencil distributes soft, subtle pigment that helps to create natural-looking hair strokes. Plus, the creamy formula sets in place and doesn’t smudge.
Shop Maybelline Brow Ultra Slim Eyebrow Pencil at lookfantastic, £7.99
Eyeko Define It Brow Pencil
This brow pencil has a handy angled end which makes filling in brows – particularly the arches – a doddle. Once you’ve created your ideal shape and level of definition, brush through your brows with the spoolie end.
Laura Mercier Eye Brow Pencil
From auburn and ash blonde to soft brunette and black, Laura Mercier’s Eye Brow Pencil does a great job at covering all hair colours. The pencil glides on with ease, allowing you to work in quick, light strokes. It also comes with a pencil sharpener to maintain a precise pencil point.
Main image: courtesy of brands