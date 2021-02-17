Eyebrows. Over the years, they’ve become an area of our make-up routines that we’re all paying more attention to – mostly because we’ve finally realised just how face-changing they can be. Now, with the arrival of face masks, there’s even more attention on our brows and how they frame our eyes.

In fact, analysts NPD reported that eye make-up took a large proportion of prestige cosmetic sales during lockdown, taking up 24% of the market. It also noted that eyebrow products, which were previously static for a while, rose in the markets during lockdown.