Ever spent ages perfecting your winged eyeliner, only for it to smudge before you’ve left the house? Here, we round up the best eyeliners that stay put all day long.
Just like mascara, eyeliner can make a huge difference to your make-up look. And now that we’re wearing face masks everywhere we go, there’s even more attention on our eyes.
The problem is, some eyeliners can run, smear and smudge, which can get a bit messy. But the high street is filled with brilliant formulas that are waterproof, long-lasting and (importantly, for us and our shaky hands) easy to apply, too.
Here, we round up the best kohl, liquid and gel eyeliners that are smudge-proof and foolproof.
Best non-smudge kohl eyeliners, picked by the Stylist team
PIXI Endless Silky Eye Pen
Not only does this PIXI eyeliner feel silky smooth on skin, it’s so intensely pigmented, it gives a similar appearance to liquid eyeliner. Plus, it contains vitamin E to keep your eye area nourished.
PIXI Endless Silky Eye Pen, £12 each
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil
Vegan and cruelty-free, this Urban Decay eyeliner contains jojoba oil, vitamin E and cottonseed oil. The result? A cream and waterproof eyeliner that glides onto skin with zero dragging.
Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner
Available in a spectrum of shades and the option of both shimmer and matte finishes, this eyeliner contains conditioning vitamin E and rosehip oil. But it’s the intense colour payoff that had us beyond impressed.
Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner
Available in nine shades, this water-resistant eyeliner has the same glide as a liquid eyeliner. Plus, after application, you have a bit of time before it dries and sets on skin, meaning you can quickly buff it out for a long-lasting smoky eye.
Best non-smudge liquid and gel eyeliners, picked by the Stylist team
Dior Diorshow On Stage Eyeliner
Inspired by the looks created backstage at fashion shows, this eyeliner has a hybrid tip that combines the properties of a felt-pen and a brush. Put simply: it makes winged eyeliner a doddle.
Dior Diorshow On Stage Eyeliner, £22.10
Uoma Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner
Water-resistant, pigmented and easy to use, this Uoma eyeliner comes in a deep, carbon black for bold, defined eyes. What’s more, the formula dries down smoothly and evenly and feels comfortable to wear all day long.
KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner
This award-winning eyeliner has cult status for a reason. As well as its intense colour pay off, this formula just does not budge. Plus, the pointed pen tip makes it easy to apply.
Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
This liquid eyeliner is packaged in a clever triangular-shaped pen to allow for an easier grip and sharper winged liner. The best bit though comes in its flexible felt tip. The pen bends along your skin, meaning its ink flow isn’t interrupted.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
Another cult product within the eyeliner category, this gel-based formula is easy to apply, humidity-resistant (making it perfect for holidays) and has an impressive colour payoff.
Maybelline Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner
Not only does this gel eyeliner come with a precise applicator brush, the oil-free formula creates a bold and dramatic finish. Plus, it’s comfortable to wear, even if you have sensitive eyes.
Benefit Roller Liner Liquid Eyeliner
Much like its mascara sibling, Benefit’s Roller Liner Eyeliner dispenses extremely black pigment. Whether you prefer a thin line running along your lashes or a thick, dramatic wing, the long, pointed tip makes application easy.
Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner
Having applied make-up backstage at countless fashion shows and for a number of red carpet events, make-up artist Pat McGrath knows how important it is for your eyeliner to stay put. This liquid pen from her eponymous brand doesn’t budge and allows precision with every pen stroke.
