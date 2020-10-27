Best kohl, liquid and gel eyeliners that don’t run or smudge

Ever spent ages perfecting your winged eyeliner, only for it to smudge before you’ve left the house? Here, we round up the best eyeliners that stay put all day long.

Just like mascara, eyeliner can make a huge difference to your make-up look. And now that we’re wearing face masks everywhere we go, there’s even more attention on our eyes.

The problem is, some eyeliners can run, smear and smudge, which can get a bit messy. But the high street is filled with brilliant formulas that are waterproof, long-lasting and (importantly, for us and our shaky hands) easy to apply, too.

Here, we round up the best kohl, liquid and gel eyeliners that are smudge-proof and foolproof.

Best non-smudge kohl eyeliners, picked by the Stylist team

Best non-smudge liquid and gel eyeliners, picked by the Stylist team

  • Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

    Bobbi-Brown-Long-Wear-Gel-Eyeliner

    Another cult product within the eyeliner category, this gel-based formula is easy to apply, humidity-resistant (making it perfect for holidays) and has an impressive colour payoff.

    Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, £21

    buy now

  • Maybelline Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner

    Maybelline-Lasting-Drama-Gel-Eyeliner

    Not only does this gel eyeliner come with a precise applicator brush, the oil-free formula creates a bold and dramatic finish. Plus, it’s comfortable to wear, even if you have sensitive eyes.

    Maybelline Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner, £8.99

    buy now

  • Benefit Roller Liner Liquid Eyeliner

    Benefit Roller Liner Liquid Eyeliner

    Much like its mascara sibling, Benefit’s Roller Liner Eyeliner dispenses extremely black pigment. Whether you prefer a thin line running along your lashes or a thick, dramatic wing, the long, pointed tip makes application easy.

    Benefit Roller Liner Liquid Eyeliner, £19.50

    buy now

  • Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner

    Pat-McGrath-Labs-Perma-Precision-Liquid-Eyeliner

    Having applied make-up backstage at countless fashion shows and for a number of red carpet events, make-up artist Pat McGrath knows how important it is for your eyeliner to stay put. This liquid pen from her eponymous brand doesn’t budge and allows precision with every pen stroke.

    Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner,£26

    buy now

