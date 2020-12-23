On my very ﬁrst application attempts, I spent over an hour trying to use tweezers to get the job done. Everyone says to use tweezers. I say: don’t. With an eye, a strip of lashes and 10 ﬁngers, you don’t need to add tweezers to the mix; it’s too many uncontrollable variables to contend with. Instead, use your non-dominant hand to gently pull your eye closed from the outer corner, then place the lash as close to your lash line as possible. As you’ll have liquid liner on, it’s OK if it doesn’t stick all at once. If you have to manoeuvre it a bit, that’s ﬁne. Once it’s in place just press it down in sections. I usually apply my lashes in my bathroom mirror but a magnifying one will also help.

You can apply a little more mascara to the false lashes if you need to, as it can make them look more natural. Remember: lash application requires patience, so don’t give up if you make a mess out of it, it deﬁnitely took me some time to master.