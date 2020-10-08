A new wave of clever serums, BB creams and pigment droppers could replace your heavy foundation. Here, we round up the best make-up alternatives.
Ever taken time to seamlessly blend in your foundation, only for it to feel heavy and uncomfortable? Whether you prefer to opt for something lighter day-to-day or just cannot stand the heavy feeling of foundation altogether, there’s plenty of clever base alternatives available on the high street.
From pigment drops to add to your moisturiser to skincare serums formulated with tints that adjust to your skin tone, more and more brands are coming up with make-up innovations that allow us to reap subtle coverage without a drop of foundation in sight. Here, we round up the best make-up alternatives to foundation.
Best alternatives to foundation, picked by the Stylist beauty team
Oskia Nutri-Bronze Adaptive Sheer Tinted Serum
Not only is this serum infused with bakuchiol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it also contains mineral pigments carefully chosen to compliment the four different types of melanin found in all skin tones.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer SPF30
Sheer yet effective coverage, this gel-cream texture sinks into skin, is comfortable to wear and leaves you with a glowing complexion.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer SPF30, £30
No7 Match Made Custom Blend Foundation Drops
These concentrated foundation drops were created to mix in with your moisturiser or face primer. Add one drop for light coverage, two drops for medium or three drops of full – no actual foundation needed.
L'Oréal Paris Skin Paradise Tinted Moisturiser SPF20
Thanks to its 70% water-based formula, you won’t feel this L’Oreal tinted moisturiser once it’s applied to skin. It also contains aloe vera, ginger and witch hazel to keep skin soothed and glowing.
L’Oréal Paris Skin Paradise Tinted Moisturiser SPF20, £10.99
Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation Serum Broad Spectrum SPF20
Much like the name suggests, this foundation doesn’t feel like foundation at all. Shake the bottle well to disperse minerals and pigments and apply a few drops to your face. It’ll even out skin without masking it.
Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation Serum Broad Spectrum SPF20, £45
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops
Autumn and winter doesn’t mean you can’t look bronzed anymore. Add a few drops of Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi to your serum, oil or moisturiser for an all-over glow that will also even out your skin tone.
Kosas Tinted Face Oil
This bottle contains six active botanical oils, including avocado, meadowfoam, jojoba, rosehip, camellia seed oil and raspberry, to keep skin nourished and hydrated. Added pigments will provide subtle coverage for a smooth finish.
MAC Strobe Cream
Happy to forego coverage altogether? MAC’s iconic strobe cream is developed with iridescent particles, green tea and natural antioxidants to leave you with a healthier-looking complexion.
MAC Strobe Cream, £25
Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Teint Water-Fresh Tint
Composed of 75% water, this skin tint contains micro-droplets of encapsulated pigments that burst onto skin upon contact. The result? Sheer coverage that illuminates skin.
Code8 Radiate Beauty Balm
This BB cream leaves skin smooth without making it feel heavy. Massage the balm onto your face for all-over glow.
