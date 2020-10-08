Ever taken time to seamlessly blend in your foundation, only for it to feel heavy and uncomfortable? Whether you prefer to opt for something lighter day-to-day or just cannot stand the heavy feeling of foundation altogether, there’s plenty of clever base alternatives available on the high street.

From pigment drops to add to your moisturiser to skincare serums formulated with tints that adjust to your skin tone, more and more brands are coming up with make-up innovations that allow us to reap subtle coverage without a drop of foundation in sight. Here, we round up the best make-up alternatives to foundation.