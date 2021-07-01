All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Easing yourself back into wearing make-up? These lightweight formulas feel comfortable to wear.
Now that social plans are finally back in full flow, so are our make-up routines. But after a year at home – during which, many of us focused our attention on our skincare routines – applying make-up now feels… well, uncomfortable. Particularly when it comes to applying base products. Namely, foundation.
Thankfully, foundations have come a long way over the years and there are lots of lightweight formulas available for a comfier feel.
These innovations still offer long-lasting and buildable coverage but also feel lighter on the skin. Plus, they have a natural, fresh finish and don’t feel cakey or drying.
If you’re struggling with wearing make-up after lockdown or just want a new foundation suitable for summer, we’ve rounded up our favourite lightweight formulas.
You may also like
17 of the best full coverage foundations that conceal without caking
Best lightweight foundations
Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint
Described as a “skin tint”, this Glossier formula still gives an impressive amount of coverage. It evens out skin tone while leaving behind a smooth, glowy finish. Plus, added glycerin leaves skin feeling plumper.
Lancôme Teint Miracle Bare Skin Hydrating Dewy Foundation SPF 15
Despite giving skin a dewy and lit-from-within glow, this Lancôme foundation was developed to maintain a light consistency and natural finish.
Shop Lancôme Teint Miracle Bare Skin Hydrating Dewy Foundation SPF15 at Boots, £28.47
Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder
This cult lightweight foundation gives a soft, smooth finish with buildable coverage. Blend a small amount all over your face for a brighter complexion.
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Hinted in the name, this formula was developed to give skin a flattering blurred effect while still looking natural. It’s no-makeup make-up in a bottle.
Shop Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint at Boots, £21.25
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration And Longwear
This silky formula is easy to blend and melts into skin. While light-reflecting powders and pigments make skin appear smoother, it also protects skin against environmental aggressors.
Shop Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration And Longwear at John Lewis, £40
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare
IT Cosmetics is known for its kind-to-skin formulas and this foundation is no different. Combining skin loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract and vitamins E and b5, this formula also makes skin texture appear smoother.
Shop IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare at Boots, £29.95
NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation
If you like a healthy-looking glow, this is the foundation for you. It provides medium, buildable coverage and doesn’t look cakey.
Shop NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation at Boots, £10
Kosas Tinted Face Oil
Yes, it’s called an ‘oil’ but this is technically a foundation. A cult product, this Kosas formula contains six botanical oils that nourish skin and even out skin tone. Plus, it sinks into skin for a seamless finish.
Main image: brands