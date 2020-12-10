Martin has over 15 years of experience under her belt, starting at beauty brand Bobbi Brown. From there, she climbed the ranks working as part of its Global Leadership Team and as Pro and Artistry Manager for the UK and Ireland. During her time at Bobbi Brown, Martin worked on countless beauty looks spanning from editorial shoots to catwalks.

Along the way, Martin has built a loyal following on social media, too. Her YouTube channel has amassed over four million views and she has over 106,000 followers on Instagram, who rely on the make-up artist for her tried and tested recommendations.

But when you’ve tried a hoard of cosmetics over the years, which one really stands out? Here, Martin shares the one beauty product she always needs in her make-up kit and handbag – and it just so happens to be a product her client the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted using last year at Wimbledon, too.