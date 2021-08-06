The words “lip gloss” are enough to make me feel like my hair is sticking to my lips. A staple in any make-up bag during the 90s and early noughties, lip glosses are often given a bad rap for being heavy, uncomfortable and, most notoriously, very sticky.

So, now that lip glosses are back in fashion, you can forgive me for being not that excited. That is, until I started to discover the new wave of innovative lip gloss formulas – formulas I’m calling “grown-up lip gloss”.