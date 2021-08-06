Yes, finding a non-sticky lip gloss is possible. Here, we round up the best ones.
The words “lip gloss” are enough to make me feel like my hair is sticking to my lips. A staple in any make-up bag during the 90s and early noughties, lip glosses are often given a bad rap for being heavy, uncomfortable and, most notoriously, very sticky.
So, now that lip glosses are back in fashion, you can forgive me for being not that excited. That is, until I started to discover the new wave of innovative lip gloss formulas – formulas I’m calling “grown-up lip gloss”.
So what is “grown-up lip gloss”? These formulas deliver the same high-shine finish we know and love but have been carefully created to leave behind zero stickiness. What’s more, they contain beneficial lip-loving ingredients that hydrate, condition and nourish lips.
If you’re more inclined to colour on your lips, don’t worry. Today’s formulas come in numerous shades (not just clear), meaning you can get a flattering sheer wash of colour, too.
Here, we round up the best non-sticky lip glosses that deliver a high-shine finish.
Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly
Formulated with five nourishing oils, including apricot, avocado and raspberry, this gloss soothes lips while delivering a sheer wash of colour.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
One swipe of this Fenty lip gloss gives your lips a super shiny finish that makes lips look fuller and smoother.
Shop Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer at Boots, £17
Glossier Lip Gloss
Vitamin E and jojoba oil leave lips moisturised, while the high-shine formula leaves a glassy finish.
Makeup by Mario Pro Volume Lip Gloss
After years as a make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic took the demands of his clients to create this comfortable lip gloss. It’s made from glossy oils and gives lips a gorgeous pearlised sheen.
Shop Makeup by Mario Pro Volume Lip Gloss at Cult Beauty, £19
Lancôme Juicy Tubes
Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes are one of the most popular lip glosses around. A cult product of the 90s, this glossy formula glides onto lips and comes in three finishes. Choose from sparkle, creamy or jelly.
Lisa Eldridge Gloss Embrace Lip Gloss
If you prefer a lip gloss with high colour pay-off, opt for this clever formula by Lisa Eldridge. Available in 10 flattering, high pigment shades, it’s also made with emollients for softer lips.
Shop Lisa Eldridge Gloss Embrace Lip Gloss at Lisa Eldridge, £18
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss
Hinted in the name, this NYX Professional Makeup lip gloss really is buttery smooth. Swipe it onto lips for a sheer wash of colour that can be built up.
Shop NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss at lookfantastic, £6.50
Jouer Cosmetics Sheer Pigment Lip Gloss
Lightweight and hydrating, thanks to ingredients like coconut and jojoba seed oils, this Jouer lip gloss delivers the perfect wash of colour. Plus, it smells of vanilla.
Shop Jouer Cosmetics Sheer Pigment Lip Gloss at Feelunique, £15
Maybelline Lifter Gloss Plumping Hydrating Lip Gloss
Glossy, hydrating and a natural-looking wash of colour, this Maybelline formula also makes lips look plumper.
Shop Maybelline Lifter Gloss Plumping Hydrating Lip Gloss at lookfanastic, £8.99
Mac Lipglass Lip Gloss
This cult Mac formula was created to give lips a reflective, glass-like finish. What’s more, it contains high pigment for an impressive wash of colour.
Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss
This lip gloss feels like a hug on the lips. It’s formulated with botanical oils for a cushioning sensation and also conditions lips. Plus, each one of its nine shades look gorgeous.
Shop Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss at lookfantastic, £20
Vieve Lip Dew
Perfect for those with dry lips, this clever formula strikes the balance between a lip oil and a gloss. It glides on lips, delivering a high-shine effect that sits comfortably all day long.
Saie Really Great Gloss
Alongside nourishing oils, this Saie formula also contains hyaluronic acid to moisturise lips. As for the finish? The brand describes it as “high-vinyl shine” – dreamy.
Milk Makeup Electric Glossy Lip Plumper
Milk Makeup’s lip gloss is formulated with Sichuan pepper to plump lips, while plant-derived collagen leaves them softer and smoother.
Shop Milk Makeup Electric Glossy Lip Plumper at Cult Beauty, £21
Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm
Combining the benefits of a lip balm, oil, gloss and tint into one tube, this Westman Atelier formula is a handy all-rounder. It nourishes lips, delivers a wash of colour (choose your favourite from one of its six shades) and has zero stickiness.
Shop Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm at Cult Beauty, £35
