Looking for a long-lasting lip product that stays put under your face mask? Try a lip stain or tint…
It’s happened to most of us by now: you’ve taken the time to perfect your lipstick application, put on your face mask and later removed to find half of your handy work imprinted onto the fabric.
As face masks remain a staple in our day-to-day wardrobe, you may have cast half of your lipsticks and lip glosses aside for fear of smudging. But thankfully, this season’s biggest lip trend is the perfect non-budge solution.
Lip stains and tints are growing in popularity, thanks to their subtle wash of colour for a just-blotted finish. Plus, their lightweight formulas sink into skin, meaning they ‘re less likely to budge under your mask.
Here, we round up the best lip stains and tints.
Best lip stains and tints
Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love
Formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this Charlotte Tilbury product leaves lips nourished and gives a subtle wash of colour.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint
Created to give that just-bitten type of colour, this gel-tint also contains squalane and three weights of hyaluronic acid to keep lips moisturised.
Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint at Cult Beauty, £32
Lanolips 101 Ointment Lip + Cheek Tint
Lanolips’ Original 101 Ointment does a brilliant job at soothing and nourishing dry skin – and now, you can get the same hydrating benefits with this tinted version.
Shop Lanolips 101 Ointment Lip + Cheek Tint at Cult Beauty, £13
Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm
This lip balm feels comfortable to wear and has a gel-oil formulation that gives lips a natural-looking sheen with zero stickiness.
Shop Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm at Cult Beauty, £35
Rms Beauty Lip2Cheek
Dab this Rms formula on your lips for a subtle stain and then blend some along your cheeks for a uniform look.
L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick
Most liquid lipsticks can feel quite heavy on lips – but not this one. It’s incredible lightweight and gives lips a soft-matte hint of colour.
Shop L’Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick at lookfantastic, £10.99
Armani Lip Magnet Matte Liquid Lipstick
One of the more pigmented formulas on this list, this lip lacquer coats lips with a glass-like gloss.
Shop Armani Lip Magnet Matte Liquid Lipstick at lookfantastic, £32
Glossier Generation G
Glossier created Generation G deliver the “finish of just-blotted lipstick, without the blot” and nailed it. Dab the bullet along your lips for pretty-yet-subtle pigment.
Yves Saint Laurent Val Vinyl Cream
Pigmented, hydrated and high-shine, this YSL vinyl lip cream ticks all the boxes and doesn’t budge.
Shop Yves Saint Laurent Val Vinyl Cream at lookfantastic, £31
Dr. Lipp Lip Tint
Dr. Lipp’s cult lanolin-packed formulas hydrate chapped, dry skin – in fact, we named it one of the best lip balms we’ve ever used. And now, you can buy tinted versions. Each one has been coloured with plant-based pigments from sweet potato, radishes and elderberries for a rosy hint of colour.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Stain
This stain gives a just-blotted, matte finish without drying out your lips. The lightweight formula also feels comfortable to wear.
Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Stain at lookfantastic, £19
Main image: brands