The temperatures are dropping and it finally feels as though autumn is here. So what better way to see in the new season than to celebrate the new make-up looks that are dominating our feeds right now? From 00s throwbacks to the frosted revival, this year’s lipstick trends are anything but boring, and if you’re looking for a new season switch-up, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a dark lipstick lover or a fan of a glossy nude, you’re sure to find a look that’s right for you. We spoke to pro make-up artists to find out what’s set to be big this coming season, plus we’ve rounded up the best lipstick formulas to help you recreate the looks at home. Keep scrolling for seven of the best lipstick trends for autumn/winter…

1. Glazed donut lips

Glazed donut nails have been everywhere this summer, and now the shimmery 00s trend is taking to our lips too. The ultra high-gloss, high-shine, sparkly lip look is currently trending thanks to viral social media videos and there’s one product that’s behind the look: Clarins’ new Lip Comfort Oil Shimmers. An easy-to-wear, comforting lip look that nourishes and looks great? Sold.

2. Deep merlot

Rich, wine-toned lipsticks are always popular when the seasons change – for good reason. In one quick sweep, your look is instantly elevated with an effortlessly put-together feel. This deep, merlot red is the perfect dark lip colour for autumn – it’ll not only look seriously chic but help hide red wine lips in real life, too. Win-win.

3. Latex gloss

“Contrasting textures is a lip trend I’m noticing this autumn/winter season,” says Warren Dowdall, senior pro artist for Bobbi Brown. “If you love a matte base, try going for a glossy, high-shine lip to keep it looking fresh.” Colour and gloss? Yep, you heard us right – more is more this autumn/winter. Layer a crystal clear gloss over your favourite bold lip to give it a latex shine.

4. The most decadent red

A great red lipstick is a real classic, but Dowdall suggests upgrading your classic red to something two-tone this autumn/winter. “The red lip is back, but for an effortlessly cool look try a gradient effect using two shades of lipstick or gloss with the darker shade on the outer lip and a brighter pop in the centre.”

5. Warm and cosy colours

“As usual, autumn/winter lip colours will be filled with sugar and spice and all things nice,” says Dominic Skinner, global senior artist at Mac Cosmetics. “This is the season where warm and cosy becomes a colour. However, this season I’m seeing a subtle sepia tone washed over the beauty landscape. Shades of rich chocolates, deep pumpkin, chai tea and mustard mauves will be shades to commit to this season. They’ve not come out of nowhere; they are a steady evolution of the late 90s trend that has been a key play in beauty for a few years now. These colours are warm and feminine while also showing strength and confidence.”

6. Frosted berry

Berry-toned lipsticks are another classic for autumn/winter, but this year they’ve had a glazed update with more of a metallic finish. Opt for colours that have an iridescent, frosted or cool-toned sheen to the formulation for a really modern feel.

7. Soft-focus matte

Matte lipstick has been having a moment for the last few years but this season, it’s having an oh-so soft update. “Soft focus and a blurred smoothness is where it’s at for matte,” reveals Skinner. “Move away from the heavy and hard and opt for something more polished. Mac’s new Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Stick is perfect for that bold but effortless application and winning shades like Mull It Over and Sweet Cinnamon will see you through this autumn/winter season.”

