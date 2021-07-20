Lipsticks. They’re probably the make-up item we’ve reached for least over the past year, thanks to a combination of staying at home and the introduction of face masks.

But now that social plans are (safely) back in full swing, we’re dusting off the lipstick tubes that quickly got relegated to the back of our make-up collections. It seems we missed them a lot, too. So much so, Boots has reported a 731% increase in searches for lipsticks compared to this time last year. Of course, it’s no surprise there would be an increase but 731%?