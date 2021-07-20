All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Searches and sales for lipsticks are on the rise. Here, we round up the best long-lasting formulas to withstand face masks and the heat…
Lipsticks. They’re probably the make-up item we’ve reached for least over the past year, thanks to a combination of staying at home and the introduction of face masks.
But now that social plans are (safely) back in full swing, we’re dusting off the lipstick tubes that quickly got relegated to the back of our make-up collections. It seems we missed them a lot, too. So much so, Boots has reported a 731% increase in searches for lipsticks compared to this time last year. Of course, it’s no surprise there would be an increase but 731%?
Even Google has seen an increase in lipstick-related searches, with red and orange lipsticks taking the lead for colours. Meanwhile, matte lipsticks appear to be the most popular finish – probably because they’re less likely to smudge on a face mask.
While the rules around face masks have changed, health experts and many social settings including hospitality, supermarkets and working spaces are encouraging wearing the public to continue wearing face masks. It also remains compulsory on public transport. And with Covid-19 cases continuing to rise, many people have pledged to continue wearing theirs.
So, if you’re only of the many on the hunt for a new lipstick, it may be best to search for a long-lasting formula – and look no further. Here, we round up the best lipstick formulas that stay put all day and night.
Best long-lasting lipsticks that don’t budge
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
Hinted in its name, this matte lip colour delivers impressive colour pay off and doesn’t transfer.
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
This is one of the best non-budge red lipsticks we’ve ever tried – just make sure you let it dry down properly before you put on your mask.
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss
Combining the nourishing properties of a lip balm with the shiny finish of a lip gloss, this lipstick is so comfortable to wear.
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss
KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
This cult lipstick dries down to a matte finish but still feels lightweight on the lips.
Dear Dahlia Paradise Dream Velvet Lip Mousse
Unlike any other lip product we’ve tried before, this formula has a whipped, mousse-like texture that is packed with vibrant pigment and doesn’t smudge.
Dear Dahlia Paradise Dream Velvet Lip Mousse
L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick
This L’Oréal Paris liquid lipstick has an oil-in-water formula that feels so lightweight, you’ll forget you’re wearing it.
L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick
Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint
One of the best lip stains we’ve tried, this formula gives lips a subtle, just-bitten wash of colour.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint
Pat McGrath Mattetrance Lipstick
If you want high-impact colour that stays put all day, you can’t go wrong with this Pat McGrath lipstick.
No7 Stay Perfect Lip Lacquer
No7 has seen a 67% increase in volume of its lipstick sales in the first three months of 2021 – and this one comes highly rated. It’s a double-ended tube with a pigmented lacquer on one end and a clear gloss on the other.
Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Lipstick
Highly-pigmented, transfer-proof and a matte finish, this Dior liquid lipstick has impressive staying power. Just let it dry for a good 15 minutes before you put on a mask.
NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick
NYX Professional Makeup’s Liquid Suede Cream Lipsticks are one of the most popular lipsticks around. Alongside vibrant colour pay-off, it dries into a comfortable suede-like finish. Dreamy.
NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick
Mac Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour
Mac is known for its impressive lip formulas and this one is right up there as one of the best. It has a lightweight liquid-suede texture that dries into a matte finish and it doesn’t bleed or feather.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick
This product arguably put liquid lipsticks on the map. It offers highly pigmented colour, has a bold matte finish and doesn’t fade.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick
BareMinerals Barepro Longwear Lipstick
This gel formula glides onto lips to deliver impressive colour and dries into a soft matte finish.
BareMinerals Barepro Longwear Lipstick
