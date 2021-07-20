Best long-lasting lipsticks

Best long-lasting lipsticks that don’t budge

Searches and sales for lipsticks are on the rise. Here, we round up the best long-lasting formulas to withstand face masks and the heat…

Lipsticks. They’re probably the make-up item we’ve reached for least over the past year, thanks to a combination of staying at home and the introduction of face masks.

But now that social plans are (safely) back in full swing, we’re dusting off the lipstick tubes that quickly got relegated to the back of our make-up collections. It seems we missed them a lot, too. So much so, Boots has reported a 731% increase in searches for lipsticks compared to this time last year. Of course, it’s no surprise there would be an increase but 731%?

Even Google has seen an increase in lipstick-related searches, with red and orange lipsticks taking the lead for colours. Meanwhile, matte lipsticks appear to be the most popular finish – probably because they’re less likely to smudge on a face mask.

While the rules around face masks have changed, health experts and many social settings including hospitality, supermarkets and working spaces are encouraging wearing the public to continue wearing face masks. It also remains compulsory on public transport. And with Covid-19 cases continuing to rise, many people have pledged to continue wearing theirs.

So, if you’re only of the many on the hunt for a new lipstick, it may be best to search for a long-lasting formula – and look no further. Here, we round up the best lipstick formulas that stay put all day and night.

Best long-lasting lipsticks that don’t budge

