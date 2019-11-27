While you may not be ready to hear it, Christmas is well and truly on the way. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an influx of Christmas energy, and while I cannot wait to start planning my outfits for the festive season and make a start on Christmassy movies new and old, my favourite part is shopping everything beauty-related. From the best beauty advent calendars to the ultimate stocking fillers for my loved ones (and, of course, myself), it all brings me joy.

But buying for a beauty lover can be tough – do I need a matte blush and will this really make their eyes look ‘brighter’ – but don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with our top picks.

Below, we’ve rounded up nine of the best make-up gift sets for the beauty lover in your life.