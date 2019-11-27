All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether you’re on the hunt for a stocking filler, a Secret Santa gift or a full-blown present, if there’s a beauty lover on your to-buy-for list, we have a feeling they might like one of these incredible make-up gift sets.
While you may not be ready to hear it, Christmas is well and truly on the way. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an influx of Christmas energy, and while I cannot wait to start planning my outfits for the festive season and make a start on Christmassy movies new and old, my favourite part is shopping everything beauty-related. From the best beauty advent calendars to the ultimate stocking fillers for my loved ones (and, of course, myself), it all brings me joy.
But buying for a beauty lover can be tough – do I need a matte blush and will this really make their eyes look ‘brighter’ – but don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with our top picks.
Below, we’ve rounded up nine of the best make-up gift sets for the beauty lover in your life.
The best make-up gift sets for Christmas 2022
Westman Atelier Squeaky and Cheeky Duo Gift Set
Get ready for glossy lips bursting with hydration and a wonderful flush of colour, thanks to this iconic lip and blush duo from Westman Atelier.
Shop Westman Atelier Squeaky and Cheeky Duo Gift Set at Selfridges, £44
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Volume 5.0
Fenty Beauty glosses are the perfect addition to any handbag – and why only take one when you can take three. This bestselling gloss set features three full-sized gloss bomb shades in three different formulas.
Inside you’ll find Gloss Bomb Heat in Fenty Glow Heat, Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Cupcakin and Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fuchsia Flex. All three formulas are non-sticky and hydrating on the lips.
Mac Three Cheers Lipstick Gift Set
Mac’s Three Cheers Lipstick Trio contains three of Mac’s bestselling and highly pigmented matte and retro matte lipstick shades in Whirl, Ruby Woo and Mehr. And best of all? They’re all full-sized.
Spectrum Collections Emily in Paris La Vie En Rose 10 Piece Brush Set
If you’re obsessed with Emily In Paris, it only seems fitting to include Spectrum’s limited-edition Emily In Paris collection.
The La Vie En Rose 10 Piece Brush Set is vegan and cruelty-free and contains all the brushes you could possibly need from a multi-complexion brush to a precision cheek brush.
Shop Spectrum Collections Emily in Paris La Vie En Rose 10 Piece Brush Set at Lookfantastic, £49.99
Huda Beauty Love Your Nudes Medium
You can’t go wrong with gifting the beauty enthusiast in your life an eyeshadow palette (or keeping it for yourself) especially when it comes in the form of a nine-pan palette that contains a mix of ultra-creamy matte and duo-shimmer shades. It’s a palette that will see you through the festive season and into 2023.
Plus, it includes one of Huda Beauty’s nourishing Power Bullet Cream Glow lipsticks in a pinky shade and a mini Legit Lashes mascara perfect for when you’re on-the-go.
Nudestix Pretty Nude Kit
This vegan and cruelty-free kit from Nudestix is all you need to add a pop of colour to the face, eyes and lips. It features the brand’s well-loved multi-use products, the Nudies Matte Blush and Nudies Bloom, which both look great on all skin types. Get ready for next-level buildable and super blendable textures.
Clarins Beautiful Lips Collection Make-up Gift Set
Clarins Lip Comfort Oil shades have been a sellout this year, thanks to TikTok’s constant praise for the hydrating formula with sheer colour and shine. If you’ve been looking to try the lip comfort oil out, now is your chance to try four different shades. Trust me, you won’t regret it.
Shop Clarins Beautiful Lips Collection Makeup Gift Set at John Lewis, £22
Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint Vault
Barry M remains one of the world’s best leading brands for gel polishes and this 12-piece set really is the ultimate buy for someone who is nail obsessed.
Shop Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint Vault at Lookfantastic, £35
Ciaté The Eye Haul Make-up Gift Set
This eye set has everything you need, including a highly pigmented-eyeshadow palette with shades that work for everything from subtle looks to the most extra of looks. It also includes a setting powder, mascara and a brush for on-the-go.
Images: courtesy of brands