Our ultimate guide to the best mascaras, from lengthening and waterproof to curling and definition
Mascaras are one of the most popular beauty items around. Here. we round up the best mascaras suited to every lash need.
Mascaras are by far one of the most effective tools in your make-up kit: fact.
While highlighters can help to perk up your complexion and lipsticks add a pop of colour to your look, mascaras are one of the most transformative make-up items around. But of course, we all have our preferences.
The high street is packed full of mascara options to suit your every need. From formulas created specifically for sensitive eyes to more traditional desires, like mascaras that deliver super-long, fluttery volume: there’s something for everyone.
When searching for your ideal mascara, there are a few things to consider. Think about the type of finish you want – do you prefer something subtle or a formula that’ll make your lashes a stand-out feature on your face? You should also look at the wand, as these make a huge difference to how a mascara applies to lashes. Consider the colour of the mascara, too. While many of us opt for black, brown formulas are growing increasingly popular for a softer finish. Or, with our faces hidden behind masks, you might like to make a statement with your lashes by using something with a bold colour.
Here, we round up our favourite mascaras of all time.
Best mascaras suited to every need
Best mascara for extreme length: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
When Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara went viral on TikTok, the brand decided to bring its UK launch forward by three months. The bendy conical wand glides through lashes and extends them with its fibre-infused formula. It’s seriously impressive.
Shop Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara at Boots, £9.99
Best mascara for dramatic lashes: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
When I asked Stylist’s resident mascara queen Gemma Crisp (also known as Email Content Director) about her favourite mascara, this one came up tops. It’s enriched with polymers and collagen to plump up lashes for a dramatic, fluttery finish.
Shop Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara at lookfantastic, £22
Best mascara for a natural finish: Glossier Lash Slick
If you’re a fan of no-make-up make-up, this is the mascara for you. The weightless formula has tiny fibers that coat lashes for subtle definition while still looking natural.
Best waterproof mascara: Milk Makeup Kush Waterproof Mascara
When Milk Makeup released its original Kush Mascara, it became an instant hit so it made sense when they launched a waterproof version – and we’re so glad they did. It contains plant-derived oil instead of beeswax (making it 100% vegan) and the cone-shaped wand prevents clumping.
Shop Milk Makeup Kush Waterproof Mascara at Cult Beauty, £24
Best tubing mascara: Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara
Taking off make-up at the end of the day can be incredible satisfying but mascara? Not so much – especially when it requires tugging at the delicate eye area. Which is why tubing mascaras are so great. Hourglass’ Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara gives a false lash-effect finish and comes off easily with warm water.
Shop Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara at Cult Beauty, £29
Best mascara for sensitive eyes: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Extension Mascara
If you struggle to find a mascara suited to sensitive eyes or contact lenses, give this one a go. La Roche-Posay, a brand known for it’s gentle skincare products, has create a mascara formulated with polymers that protect lashes against external aggressors.
Shop La Roche-Posay Toleriane Extension Mascara at lookfantastic, £12.35
Best mascara for dark eye make-up: Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara
Dark eye make-up can look incredible but many mascaras tend to get lost in the eye look. So, Bobbi Brown created a kohl-black formula that stands out, even against the deepest, smokiest eye.
Shop Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara at lookfantastic, £25.50
Best mascara for volume: Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara
Hinted in the name, this Kevyn Aucoin mascara has volumising polymers and ultra-dark pigments to give lashes volume.
Best mascara for curling lashes: Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara
This bestselling mascara and a ‘hook and roll’ wand that was specially created to grab, separate and lift every lash, making it easier to sweep them into the perfect curl.
Shop Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara at lookfantastic, £23.50
Best coloured mascara: Shiseido ControlledChaos MascaraInk
Thanks to face masks, more of us are focusing on our eye make-up. If you’re looking to mix it up, why not try a coloured mascara? Shiseido’s ControlledChaos comes in three shades (cobalt blue, emerald green and amethyst purple) that are all incredibly wearable, making it the perfect option to give coloured mascara a whirl.
Shop Shiseido ControlledChaos MascaraInk at lookfantastic, £25
Best mascara for defined lashes: Chanel Le Volume Révolution de Chanel Extreme Volume Mascara
When this Chanel mascara launched in 2018, it made waves across the beauty industry due to its revolutionary brush. The wand is 3D-printed to help make sure the bristles pick up the right amount of mascara. Genius.
Shop Chanel Le Volume Révolution de Chanel Extreme Volume Mascara at Boots, £28
Best affordable mascara: Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Essence’s mascaras are proof that you don’t have to spend a lot on products for good quality. This cult mascara has a conic-shaped brush that gives lashes length, volume and serious definition.
Shop Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara at Feelunique, £3.30
Best black mascara: Clé de Peau Beauté Perfect Lash Mascara
You may have noticed that a lot of mascaras can leave lashes looking a bit grey – but not this one. The deep black formula is seriously pigmented.
Shop Clé de Peau Beauté Perfect Lash Mascara at Harrods, £44
Best lash-conditioning mascara: L'Oréal Paris Paradise Castor Oil Enriched Mascara
If you like wearing mascara but have weak, brittle lashes, look for a formula that contains beneficial ingredients. This L’Oreal Paris formula is developed with castor and rose oil to nourish lashes.
Shop L’Oréal Paris Paradise Castor Oil Enriched Mascara at lookfantastic, £11.99
Best mascara for long-lasting hold: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara
A true eye-opener, this Charlotte Tilbury mascara sweeps your lashes into a dramatic curl and keeps them there all day long. Use the clever paddle-style wand to load the formula onto your lashes. Then, use the bristle-side of the brush to sweep the mascara through from root to tip.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara at Cult Beauty, £23
