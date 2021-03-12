Mascaras are by far one of the most effective tools in your make-up kit: fact.

While highlighters can help to perk up your complexion and lipsticks add a pop of colour to your look, mascaras are one of the most transformative make-up items around. But of course, we all have our preferences.

The high street is packed full of mascara options to suit your every need. From formulas created specifically for sensitive eyes to more traditional desires, like mascaras that deliver super-long, fluttery volume: there’s something for everyone.