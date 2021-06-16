These are the products the Stylist beauty team reach for when they need make-up that will actually stay put underneath a mask.
It’s been around a year (a whole year!) since face coverings and masks became a mainstay in our lives: wearing them in shops, on public transport and in any other confined spaces is well and truly the new normal.
While the majority of the time it’s not really a problem, there is one thing that never seems to get easier – and it’s finding make-up that will actually survive underneath a mask. Make-up that won’t just rub off as soon as you put one on. Sure, there are a lot of clever mask-proofing tips and tricks you can adopt, but sometimes you just want to mindlessly apply your make-up without considering every step, right?
But fear not, because we – the Stylist beauty team – have done our due diligence and there are a few products out there that have impressed us with their superior staying powers. They’re the products that we find ourselves subconsciously reaching for the most, simply because we know we can rely on them to (pretty much) survive a train or bus journey with minimal touch-ups required once we arrive at our destination.
It’s worth noting that you probably shouldn’t expect miracles: putting a mask on over a freshly applied full face of make-up is always going to cause some movement, but these products will definitely go the distance – trust us.
Shannon Peter, beauty director
Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint in Cherie
When it comes to lips, anything thick and heavy that sits on top of the skin is bound to transfer on to your mask. Lip stains, on the other hand, don’t. I’ve been wearing this tint as it feels more like a thin oil that evaporates almost instantly, leaving behind little more than a subtle raspberry tint. No, it doesn’t have as much impact as a proper lipstick, but it does the job.
Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint in Cherie at Cult Beauty, £32
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream
I’ve written about this bronzer enough times for you to know that I’m mildly obsessed with it. It adds a soft wash of completely matte colour to the face, perfect if you’re desperately trying to avoid the sun. Plus, it now comes in a lighter and darker shade too. Surprisingly enough, given its a soft, aerated cream texture, once on, it doesn’t budge, even under the pressure of a face mask.
Shop Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream at Boots, £43
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
Sculpted by Aimee Complete Cover Up Concealer
This is the product I carry in my bag to disguise any mask lines and it saves me having to pack a bottle of foundation. It’s creamy and lightweight but offers full coverage, plus it layers up without ever looking cakey or noticeable. It’s also great for touching up patches on my nose, because I’ve realised that no matter how hard I try, no make-up is ever going to last there once I’ve put a mask on.
Shop Sculpted by Aimee Complete Cover Up Concealer at Boots, £15
Mac Glow Play Blush
I’ve raved about this blush before (I wear So Natural but there are loads of other shades) but the creamy, bouncy texture of it makes it perfect for under a mask. It’s easily buildable and it melts into skin which helps it stay put. I prefer to apply it with my fingers so I can really press it in for a seamless, indestructible finish.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
OK, so this is seriously something of a magical product. I generously spray my face with this after applying make-up, let it dry properly and it pretty much sets everything in place with minimal movement. I do sometimes have mask lines on the tops of my cheeks but they’re not too disruptive, and I find tapping the aforementioned concealer onto them helps get rid.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray at FeelUnique, £26
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Foundation
In my experience, this foundation results in the least amount of transfer onto my face mask. It’s a slightly thicker formula but it doesn’t feel heavy on skin and I love the finish. Once it’s buffed out, it gives my skin full coverage that doesn’t look cakey. I don’t like applying loads of foundation in the summer, though, so I spritz my face with a setting spray first. Then, I blend out a pea-sized amount while my skin is still slightly damp, pushing the formula into my skin with a beauty sponge. Honestly, try it.
Shop Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Foundation at Cult Beauty, £34
Vichy Dermablend Setting Powder
I’ve always found that one of the best ways to keep lighter base products in place is to sweep on a light dusting of setting powder – and I’ve found this to be one of the most effective by far. It’s a finely milled powder that’s translucent on my skin, doesn’t crease or cake and gives my skin a matte finish that still looks natural. Even better, it’s comfortable to wear. The combination of heat and wearing a mask sometimes leaves my skin feeling slightly irritated but this powder is so lightweight. It was created for sensitive skin and contains Vichy’s signature mineralising water to prevent irritation, too.
