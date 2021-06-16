It’s been around a year (a whole year!) since face coverings and masks became a mainstay in our lives: wearing them in shops, on public transport and in any other confined spaces is well and truly the new normal.

While the majority of the time it’s not really a problem, there is one thing that never seems to get easier – and it’s finding make-up that will actually survive underneath a mask. Make-up that won’t just rub off as soon as you put one on. Sure, there are a lot of clever mask-proofing tips and tricks you can adopt, but sometimes you just want to mindlessly apply your make-up without considering every step, right?