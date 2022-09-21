best matte bronzer

23 of the best powder bronzers for a glowing, matte (not flat) complexion

Sculpt and bronze your way to radiant skin with Stylist’s pick of the best powder bronzers.

Whether you wear make-up every day or save it for ‘going out’ glam, there are a few make-up products that can really boost your look. From mascaras that make your eyes pop to blushers that give your complexion a healthy-looking flush – bronzer is another one of those products that can really change your look, giving you a natural, radiant glow.

Over the last couple of years, the popularity of cream and liquid bronzer formulations has soared, thanks to their blendability and dewy, glass-skin finish. But while we love a glow-giving cream bronzer, especially in the summer months, there’s always a place for a traditional, OG powder bronzer in our beauty bags.

After all, powder bronzers are great for giving your complexion a glow while still looking ultra natural on the skin. Plus, thanks to clever new formulas and buttery formulations, powder bronzers are having a major moment– especially as we head back into the cooler months.

The benefits of powder bronzers

If you’re still weighing up whether or not a powder bronzer is the right formulation for you – let us share some of the benefits of powder bronzers. First up, powders are great to travel with (no leakage, no liquid allowances) and most come with a handy mirror compact, meaning they’re great for touch-ups on the go and to keep in your bag at all times. 

If you’re wondering which powder bronzer is the best fit for you, that’s where we can help. Do you want something matte, which will be great for sculpting, contouring and adding shape and definition to your face? Or maybe you want something with a bit of shimmer, to amp up your glow? Then there are the baked powder bronzers, which are packed with pigment and give you a really soft, lit-from-within sheen. 

We’ve rounded up 23 of the best powder bronzers, loved by make-up pros, beauty experts and of course team Stylist below. 

Best powder bronzers for a radiant, year-round glow

  • Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick

    vb-best-bronzer

    Inspired by Victoria’s years on stage and set, this brilliant refillable bronzing pallette contains a cool-toned sculpting shade and warmer bronzing shade to create a realistic, diffused glow. A staple item in Stylist’s beauty editor Morgan Fargo’s make-up bag, home or away.

  • Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer

    Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer

    Now available in four shades (Toasted, Lite, Caramel and Original), Benefit’s award-winning Hoola Matte Bronzer is a truly cult beauty buy. Easy to use and apply, the warming bronzer gives skin a glowing warmth in just a few passes. 

