Sculpt and bronze your way to radiant skin with Stylist’s pick of the best powder bronzers.
Whether you wear make-up every day or save it for ‘going out’ glam, there are a few make-up products that can really boost your look. From mascaras that make your eyes pop to blushers that give your complexion a healthy-looking flush – bronzer is another one of those products that can really change your look, giving you a natural, radiant glow.
Over the last couple of years, the popularity of cream and liquid bronzer formulations has soared, thanks to their blendability and dewy, glass-skin finish. But while we love a glow-giving cream bronzer, especially in the summer months, there’s always a place for a traditional, OG powder bronzer in our beauty bags.
After all, powder bronzers are great for giving your complexion a glow while still looking ultra natural on the skin. Plus, thanks to clever new formulas and buttery formulations, powder bronzers are having a major moment– especially as we head back into the cooler months.
The benefits of powder bronzers
If you’re still weighing up whether or not a powder bronzer is the right formulation for you – let us share some of the benefits of powder bronzers. First up, powders are great to travel with (no leakage, no liquid allowances) and most come with a handy mirror compact, meaning they’re great for touch-ups on the go and to keep in your bag at all times.
If you’re wondering which powder bronzer is the best fit for you, that’s where we can help. Do you want something matte, which will be great for sculpting, contouring and adding shape and definition to your face? Or maybe you want something with a bit of shimmer, to amp up your glow? Then there are the baked powder bronzers, which are packed with pigment and give you a really soft, lit-from-within sheen.
We’ve rounded up 23 of the best powder bronzers, loved by make-up pros, beauty experts and of course team Stylist below.
Best powder bronzers for a radiant, year-round glow
Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick
Inspired by Victoria’s years on stage and set, this brilliant refillable bronzing pallette contains a cool-toned sculpting shade and warmer bronzing shade to create a realistic, diffused glow. A staple item in Stylist’s beauty editor Morgan Fargo’s make-up bag, home or away.
Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer
Now available in four shades (Toasted, Lite, Caramel and Original), Benefit’s award-winning Hoola Matte Bronzer is a truly cult beauty buy. Easy to use and apply, the warming bronzer gives skin a glowing warmth in just a few passes.
Nars Laguna Bronzing Powder
Another award-winning classic, Nars’ Bronzing Powder contains a subtle shimmer in a velvet-texture formula. Ranging from light to deep, choose from shades Laguna, Casino, Punta Cana and San Juan.
Vieve Modern Bronzer
Created by make-up guru Jamie Genevieve, Vieve is a brand that champions beautiful, professional-grade formulas in easy-to-use formats. This bronzing palette is silky soft and available in four shades from Light to Deep.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer
Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, this soft-focus bronzer gently blurs the skin as it bronzes.
Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder
Luminous shimmer is but a few sweeps away. This glowing bronzer by Guerlain contains natural Moroccan argan oil for comfortable all-day wear.
Ilia Daylite Bronzing Powder
This finely-milled powder gives skin a lit-from-within natural warmth with a hint of hydrated sheen.
Shop Ilia Daylite Bronzing Powder at Content Beauty Wellbeing, £33
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer
A much loved bronzer, the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer contains ‘illuminators’ to add non-shiny glow to the skin.
Mac Bronzing Powder
Whether you choose the matte or frosted option, Mac’s bronzers are brilliant for quick, even coverage that never cakes, even when worn all day (or night).
Too Faced Soleil Bronzer in Milk Chocolate
A lighter version of Too Faced’s bestseller (the Chocolate Soleil Bronzer), this powder blends easily without leaving any tell-tale orange-cast.
Shop Too Faced Soleil Bronzer in Milk Chocolate at Cult Beauty, £28
Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer
Butter-soft, this Westman Atelier bronzer melts into the skin, leaving pure glow – no shimmer.
Shop Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer at Cult Beauty, £69
Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder
A set of grey-toned bronzers best used for sculpting believable shadows, Kevyn Aucoin’s formulas are finely milled and soft on the skin.
IT Cosmetics Ombré Radiance Bronzer
A great option to take on the go, this three-in-one bronzer allows you to pick a matte, semi-matte and shimmer finish.
Shop IT Cosmetics Ombré Radiance Bronzer at Cult Beauty, £25
Urban Decay Beached Bronzer
Streak-free, Urban Decay’s bronzer is long-wearing and comfortable on the skin – free from that dry, pinched feeling.
Iconic London Ultimate Bronzing Powder
Created by make-up artist Jade Elliott, this vegan bronzer gently blurs uneven skin tone and texture.
Shop Iconic London Ultimate Bronzing Powder at Cult Beauty, £26
Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder Bronzer
Lightweight and fragrance-free, the Laura Mercier baked bronzer lasts all day without ever going patchy.
Shop Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder Bronzer at Boots, £37
Kosas The Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer
A celebrity favourite, Kosas’ bronzer is moisturising and plumping, thanks to ingredients like shea butter and meadowfoam oil.
Shop Kosas The Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer at Cult Beauty, £32
Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder
Designed to harbour the natural red and brown tones found in a natural tan, the Bobbi Brown soft-matte powder is lightweight and easy to apply.
Rodial Instaglam Deluxe Bronzing Powder Compact
Another favourite of the famous faces on our screens, Rodial’s Deluxe Bronzing Powder Compact is buildable and matte – no shimmer needed.
Shop Rodial Instaglam Deluxe Bronzing Powder Compact at Lookfantastic, £52
Clinique True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer
An oil-free powder formula, use for contouring, sculpting or bronzing – dealer’s choice.
Shop Clinique True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer at Lookfantastic, £28
Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Bronzer
Able to be used over liquid, cream or other powder products, ABH formulas are renowned for natural-looking products that can be built up to your desired effect.
Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Powder Bronzer at Space NK, £30
Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Powder
Weightless and fine, sweep this bronzer across the highpoints of the face and collarbones for an instant sunless tan.
Shop Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Powder at Selfridges, £47
Dior Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder
Able to be used as a mattifying setting powder or as a skin-warming bronzer, the Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder is celebrated for reducing shine and smothing the skin.
Shop Dior Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder at Selfridges, £29.50
Main image: courtesy of brands