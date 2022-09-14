When it comes to complexion make-up, it’s safe to say that we’re all after (pretty much) the same thing. We want make-up that enhances and perfects while working hard to stay in place throughout the day. This is where a setting powder can help. Because whether you’re a fan of that glass-skin sheen or you prefer to keep your make-up matte and velvety, a setting powder can help to lock your look in place – without dulling your glow. “Setting powders are used to make sure your make-up doesn’t move after applying – setting the make-up properly onto your skin,” explains celebrity make-up artist Lydia Barnes. “They also help to control oil so you don’t have too much shine.”

But setting powders have come a long way since the early 00s, when we used to mattify our make-up until there wasn’t a hint of hydration visible. These days, formulas are much lighter, more finely milled and breathable on the skin – allowing you to maximise your make-up’s staying power, without dampening any sign of healthy radiance. If you’re looking for the best setting powder, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up 11 of our all-time favourite setting powders – from translucent loose powders to pigmented, pressed formulas – so that you’re certain to find the perfect formula for you.

What are the benefits of using setting powder?

If you’re unsure whether you actually need a setting powder in your make-up kit – let us explain the benefits of how a brilliant setting powder can really help to enhance your everyday make-up. The clue is in the name. Setting powders work to really set your make-up in place, ensuring it won’t move, melt or sweat off throughout the day. But the benefits don’t just stop there. They’re also great for helping to stop transfer (we’ve all been guilty of imprinting foundation onto a friend’s shirt when greeting them), plus they’re great for stopping make-up from creasing and combatting any areas of excess oil and sweat – helping your make-up look freshly applied, for hours on end. “The best way to apply setting powder is with a medium-sized fluffy brush,” Barnes tells Stylist. “Lightly dust a small amount over your t-zone and anywhere else you are prone to shine or make-up creasing.”

What is the difference between loose and pressed powder?

The formula you choose comes down to personal preference. Loose powders are great for dusting over the skin and the formulas are often extremely finely milled and weightless. Pressed powder formulas are great for use on-the-go as they’re often housed in a compact case, making touch-ups a breeze while you’re out and about. While setting powders can be surprisingly expensive, they’re a product that will no doubt last you years – making the actual cost per use more manageable.

Team Stylist’s best setting powders

