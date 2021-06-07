Having grown up with rosy cheeks (and constant comments on the colour of them), it’s safe to say that, while my love of make-up was developing, blusher was the one product I always made sure I steered clear of. Why would I want to use foundation to knock back the shade of my cheeks, only to apply a product that, in my eyes, would draw more attention to them? No thank you, the blusher life wasn’t for me. And it stayed that way for years – even when I was lucky enough to have my make-up done by a professional I hated when they applied blusher. It just didn’t suit me, didn’t add anything to an overall look and generally caused me to have more insecurities than not.

That was until a few months ago, when I discovered that blusher actually came in more shades than classic rosy and red tones. Who knew? In fairness, I did know – but I still chose to avoid it – until one day when something came over me and I decided to try it. The product that changed my opinion was Beauty Pie’s Supercheek Cream Blush. Created in collaboration with make-up artist Hannah Martin, I asked her which colour she thought would suit me best and immediately tried that one. It was a shade called Bare Blush, a neutral pink tone that applies quite sheer but adds a slight hint of a healthy flush. I applied it onto the apples of my cheeks, blended it out with my fingers and didn’t immediately hate it. A miracle.

Since then I’ve been more experimental with shades and formulas, switching between powder and cream, but usually staying on the paler pink, peachy side of things. That way my cheeks don’t resemble the red tones of my childhood nightmares and instead I look more alive, like I’ve made more of an effort. Now, ironically, I don’t feel like my make-up is complete if I don’t have blusher on, and these are the products I’ve found myself reaching for the most. The best blushers for people who’re scared of blusher

