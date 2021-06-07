Despite working in beauty for close to a decade, beauty editor Lucy Partington has never quite understood the appeal of blusher – until now. Here are the shades she loves.
Having grown up with rosy cheeks (and constant comments on the colour of them), it’s safe to say that, while my love of make-up was developing, blusher was the one product I always made sure I steered clear of.
Why would I want to use foundation to knock back the shade of my cheeks, only to apply a product that, in my eyes, would draw more attention to them? No thank you, the blusher life wasn’t for me. And it stayed that way for years – even when I was lucky enough to have my make-up done by a professional I hated when they applied blusher. It just didn’t suit me, didn’t add anything to an overall look and generally caused me to have more insecurities than not.
That was until a few months ago, when I discovered that blusher actually came in more shades than classic rosy and red tones. Who knew? In fairness, I did know – but I still chose to avoid it – until one day when something came over me and I decided to try it. The product that changed my opinion was Beauty Pie’s Supercheek Cream Blush. Created in collaboration with make-up artist Hannah Martin, I asked her which colour she thought would suit me best and immediately tried that one.
It was a shade called Bare Blush, a neutral pink tone that applies quite sheer but adds a slight hint of a healthy flush. I applied it onto the apples of my cheeks, blended it out with my fingers and didn’t immediately hate it. A miracle.
Since then I’ve been more experimental with shades and formulas, switching between powder and cream, but usually staying on the paler pink, peachy side of things. That way my cheeks don’t resemble the red tones of my childhood nightmares and instead I look more alive, like I’ve made more of an effort.
Now, ironically, I don’t feel like my make-up is complete if I don’t have blusher on, and these are the products I’ve found myself reaching for the most.
The best blushers for people who’re scared of blusher
Beauty Pie Supercheek Cream Blush in Bare Blush
The product that started the love affair, Bare Blush is a soft muted pink shade that’s super blendable and literally just melts into skin when applied with fingers – I was always worried cream blusher would make a ‘hole’ in my foundation but this is gives truly seamless application.
Shop Beauty Pie Supercheek Cream Blush in Bare Blush, £25 (£7.70 for members) at Beauty Pie
Danessa Myricks Vision Flush in Ballet Slipper
A new discovery, I fell in love with the formula of this the very first time I used it. Super versatile, it’s densely pigmented so you really don’t need to use a lot, but it just adds the most beautiful flush of colour that can be built up, or used across eyes and lips too.
Shop Danessa Myricks Vision Flush in Ballet Slipper, £18 at Cult Beauty
Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion in Ginger
This is along the same kind of lines as the Vieve blush but is slightly softer and verges more on the peach side of orange. I like that it has a completely matte finish but never looks flat – it’s also a good shade to apply on the lids too for a super easy, pulled together look.
Shop Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion in Ginger, £24 at Cult Beauty
Mac Cosmetics Glow Play Blusher in So Natural
I love the pillowy texture of this, it’s kind of bouncy which is satisfying to use. I apply with either a brush or fingers, and I love the subtle peach flush it leaves in its wake – it’s probably the most subtle of the bunch but it really just adds a bit of something to any make-up look, you know?
Shop Mac Cosmetics Glow Play Blush in So Natural, £24 at Mac Cosmetics
Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca
When I first laid eyes on this I immediately dismissed it – it looks like quite a bold shade of orange in the pan but it’s the colour that Jamie Genevieve, the brand’s founder, said would suit me most, and after trying it out I couldn’t agree more. It adds a hint of warmth without being overpowering, and the powder pigment is so finely milled that it has the finish of a cream texture.
Shop Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca, £23 at Vieve
Images: courtesy of brands
Lucy Partington
Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.