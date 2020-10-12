Tubing mascaras are the perfect option for lengthening lashes without the risk of smudging. Here, we round up the best ones.
Do you ever find mascara difficult to remove? Regardless of holding a micellar water-soaked cotton pad to your eyes and double cleansing, you still manage to wake up the next day with black marks underneath your eyes (aka panda eyes).
Add to that the amount of rubbing and tugging it can require to shift stubborn mascara formulas, and your delicate eye area can be left feeling pretty sore by the end of it.
This is where tubing mascaras come in. Unlike traditional mascaras, which coat your eyelashes with pigment, tubing mascaras contain polymers that wrap around your lashes to create a tube of pigment (hence the name).
As they wrap around lashes, tubing mascaras don’t smudge or flake during the day. But the best bit? They slide right off with warm water, meaning no panda eyes or harsh rubbing. Just simply soak a cotton pad or use your (clean) wet fingers to apply gentle pressure and the formula will break off into little clumps.
Even better, these polymers are effective at lengthening and curling your lashes, making them the perfect option for those who like the appearance of lash extensions.
Curious to give one a go? Here, we round up the best tubular mascaras on the high street.
Best tubular mascaras, picked by the Stylist beauty team
Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara
One simple coating of this mascara will make your lashes look long and darker, while the short, spiky bristles on the wand will swoop every lash hair up into a flattering curl. In fact, senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem has been reaching for this golden tube ever since she first tried it.
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara
This award-winning mascara contains volume building fibres and jojoba oil to thicken, separate and lengthen your lashes while also keeping them moisturised and shiny.
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, £15.40
Glossier Lash Slick
Perfect for those who want to give their lashes subtle, natural-looking definition, this mascara lengthens each hair without any clumping. Plus, it’s water-resistant (not waterproof), meaning it stays put all day long.
Glossier Lash Slick, £14
No7 Stay Perfect Mascara
Thank to its slim wand and short bristles, this No7 mascara is great at catching the shorter hairs on your lower lash line without any smudging.
DHC Perfect Pro Double Protection Mascara
Smudge-proof and oil-resistant, this DHC mascara stays put – well, until it comes into contact with warm water. The flexible wand makes it easy to add layers of mascara without clumps and the formula leaves a glossy sheen on your lashes.
MAC Extended Play Lash Mascara
Once you’ve tried this mascara, you’ll always want one on standby. The formula has been developed with an intense black pigment which leaves lashes dark and defined.
MAC Extended Play Lash Mascara, £16.5o
Clinique Lash Power Mascara
Created for those with sensitive eyes, this Clinique mascara has a unique tapered brush that extends even the shortest of lashes.
Clinique Lash Power Mascara, £20.50
