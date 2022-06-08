Hands up if you’ve ever applied an under-eye concealer only to find that it’s separated, congealed or just ‘gone wrong’ but a few hours later? Yep, me too.

A common question put to me by other people looking for solutions, under-eye concealers that don’t exacerbate the appearance of dry, stressed or tired-looking skin and genuinely last all day are in high demand. Consider this your curated edit of the best under-eye concealers in the game.