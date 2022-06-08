All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Say goodbye to under-eye concealers that cause more problems than they solve. Instead, shop the best in the game, chosen by Stylist’s beauty experts.
Hands up if you’ve ever applied an under-eye concealer only to find that it’s separated, congealed or just ‘gone wrong’ but a few hours later? Yep, me too.
A common question put to me by other people looking for solutions, under-eye concealers that don’t exacerbate the appearance of dry, stressed or tired-looking skin and genuinely last all day are in high demand. Consider this your curated edit of the best under-eye concealers in the game.
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer
Best under-eye concealer for dewy-looking skin
A celebrity-loved concealer (Hailey Bieber is regularly seen using it on her TikTok), Kosas’s super creamy coverage blurs, brightens and plumps to create healthy, dewy, awake-looking skin.
Shop Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer at Content Beauty, £26
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer
Best under-eye concealer for all-day wear
Silky smooth, this long-wear under-eye concealer corrects and brightens, while also being resistant to water, sweat and smudging.
Shop Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer at Cult Beauty, £29
E.L.F. Hydrating Satin Camo Concealer
Best cheap under-eye concealer
A concealer that punches well above its price point, budget-friendly brand E.L.F. has been praised at length for this highly pigmented, full-coverage under-eye concealer.
Saie Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer
Best under-eye concealer for sensitive or easily irritated skin
Another social media sensation, Saie is championed for efficacious products that don’t exacerbate skin concerns or conditions. Packed with hydrating cucumber, squalane, glycerin and tomato extract, it pushes moisture into the skin while lifting the look of the skin.
Shop Saie Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer at Cult Beauty, £20
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer
Best under-eye concealer for dark circles
Harnessing the power of the iconic YSL Touche Éclat illuminating pen, this concealer blends that radiance with uniform, natural coverage. Caffeine, vitamin E and Moroccan calendula extract all help to de-puff, repair and soothe the delicate skin around your eye.
Shop Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer at Lookfantastic, £13.50
Nars Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer
Best crease-free under-eye concealer
A staple in the beauty bags of make-up professionals and women around the world, this cult under-eye concealer helps to soften and even out skin tone.
Shop Nars Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer at Cult Beauty, £25
Monika Blunder Beauty Blunder Cover
Best under-eye concealer for multitasking
A triple-use product, use this buildable concealer as a foundation, under-eye corrector or contour cream. Infused with arnica and rosemary extract to reduce redness and calm the skin, as well as aloe vera to plump and hydrate the skin, it’s a brilliant multipurpose gem to stash in your carry-on.
Shop Monika Blunder Beauty Blunder Cover at Cult Beauty, £45
Trinny London BFF Eye Serum Concealer
Best under-eye concealer with skincare benefits
The über successful brainchild of Trinny Woodall, this under-eye concealer contains a potent blend of hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamin C to improve skin texture and protect against free radical damage caused by the environment and stress.
Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer
Best full-coverage under-eye concealer
If hydrated, glowing skin is your goal, this Laura Mercier concelear has a lightweight feel with long-wear creds. A medium to full coverage product, it won’t separate after a few hours’ wear; instead, expect a flexible finish that’s resistant to transferring, sweat, humidity or water.
Shop Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer at Cult Beauty, £26
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer
Best waterproof under-eye concealer
Light-reflecting, with a smooth, diffused, airbrush effect, this under-eye concealer is resistant to creasing or gathering in small lines or facial cavities.
Shop Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer at Cult Beauty, £32
Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer
Best under-eye concealer for dry skin
This under-eye concealer is infused with honey and jojoba oil to moisturise the delicate skin under the eye, leaving skin nourished and gently diffused.
Shop Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer at Cult Beauty, £27
Uoma Beauty Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer
Best under-eye concealer for shade range
Whether you have cool, neutral or warm undertones, Uoma has a concealer to match. Available in 17 lightweight yet full-coverage shades, it blends to a satin-smooth finish.
Shop Uoma Beauty Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer at Cult Beauty, £21
Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint and Brighten
Best vegan under-eye concealer
A three-in-one tint, this vegan under-eye concealer creates sheer, lightweight coverage and awake, plumped-up looking skin.
Shop Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint and Brighten at Cult Beauty, £24
Jouer Cosmetics Essential High Coverage Liquid Concealer
Best matte under-eye concealer
Not only does this concealer blend to a creaseless, soft-matte finish but it also contains hyaluronic acid and resveratrol to hydrate the skin and mitigate the effects of environmental damage.
Shop Jouer Cosmetics Essential High Coverage Liquid Concealer at Cult Beauty, £19
Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer
Best creamy under-eye concealer
Part of the Anastasia Beverly Hills empire, this concealer is enriched with plant-based glycerine and liquorice root to hydrate, calm and soothe irritation and inflammation.
Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer at Cult Beauty, £27
Main image: Stylist