best under eye concealer

15 best under-eye concealers that won’t crease, smudge or transfer and stay put all day

Posted by for Make-up

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Say goodbye to under-eye concealers that cause more problems than they solve. Instead, shop the best in the game, chosen by Stylist’s beauty experts. 

Hands up if you’ve ever applied an under-eye concealer only to find that it’s separated, congealed or just ‘gone wrong’ but a few hours later? Yep, me too. 

A common question put to me by other people looking for solutions, under-eye concealers that don’t exacerbate the appearance of dry, stressed or tired-looking skin and genuinely last all day are in high demand. Consider this your curated edit of the best under-eye concealers in the game. 

  • Monika Blunder Beauty Blunder Cover

    best under eye concealer monica blunder

    Best under-eye concealer for multitasking

    A triple-use product, use this buildable concealer as a foundation, under-eye corrector or contour cream. Infused with arnica and rosemary extract to reduce redness and calm the skin, as well as aloe vera to plump and hydrate the skin, it’s a brilliant multipurpose gem to stash in your carry-on.

    Shop Monika Blunder Beauty Blunder Cover at Cult Beauty, £45

    buy now

  • Trinny London BFF Eye Serum Concealer

    best under eye concealer trinny london

    Best under-eye concealer with skincare benefits

    The über successful brainchild of Trinny Woodall, this under-eye concealer contains a potent blend of hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamin C to improve skin texture and protect against free radical damage caused by the environment and stress.

    Shop Trinny London BFF Eye Serum Concealer, £26

    buy now

  • Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer

    best under eye concealer laura mercier

    Best full-coverage under-eye concealer

    If hydrated, glowing skin is your goal, this Laura Mercier concelear has a lightweight feel with long-wear creds. A medium to full coverage product, it won’t separate after a few hours’ wear; instead, expect a flexible finish that’s resistant to transferring, sweat, humidity or water. 

    Shop Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer at Cult Beauty, £26

    buy now

  • Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer

    best under eye concealer hourglass

    Best waterproof under-eye concealer

    Light-reflecting, with a smooth, diffused, airbrush effect, this under-eye concealer is resistant to creasing or gathering in small lines or facial cavities.

    Shop Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer at Cult Beauty, £32

    buy now

  • Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer

    best under eye concealer kevyn aucoin

    Best under-eye concealer for dry skin

    This under-eye concealer is infused with honey and jojoba oil to moisturise the delicate skin under the eye, leaving skin nourished and gently diffused.

    Shop Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer at Cult Beauty, £27

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Stylist

Topics

Share this article