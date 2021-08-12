All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Struggling to find a mascara that can withstand these unpredictable weather conditions? It may be time to look into a waterproof formula…
Whether you’re opting for a simple, natural make-up look or going full glam, a few coats of mascara can make a big difference. Another thing that’s really noticeable? When your mascara smudges.
From high temperatures, humidity and rain to sweaty and oily complexions, there are many factors that can make our mascara run and smudge, leaving us with “panda eyes”. This is where waterproof mascaras come in.
Now, we know what you’re thinking: traditionally, waterproof mascaras have a thicker consistency, meaning they’re usually prone to clumping and weighing lashes down. But today’s waterproof formulations are seriously innovative.
As well as staying put all day long, these mascaras are lightweight, comfortable to wear and seriously pigmented. Plus, they come with clever wands that help to lengthen, curl and define every single lash.
Here, we round up the best waterproof mascaras that don’t budge, come rain or shine.
You may also like
Best tubing mascaras for longer, smudge-proof lashes
Best waterproof mascaras
Milk Makeup Kush Waterproof Mascara
Senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem’s favourite waterproof mascara hands down, this formula glides through lashes with zero clumps, lengthens them into a dramatic curl and stays put all day long.
Shop Milk Makeup Kush Waterproof Mascara at Cult Beauty, £13
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Waterproof Mascara
La Roche Posay is known for creating high quality skincare products that suited to those with sensitive skin – and its mascara is no different. Ideal for those with sensitive eyes, it also contains polymers which work to strengthen and condition lashes.
Shop La Roche-Posay Toleriane Waterproof Mascara at lookfantastic, £16.50
Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Waterproof Topcoat
OK, it’s not a waterproof mascara but it is a very clever waterproof top coat. Apply your normal mascara and then swipe this clever innovation on top to lock it in. Despite its jelly-like formula, it still feels lightweight and comfortable on lashes.
Shop Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Waterproof Topcoat at Cult Beauty, £16
Dior Diorshow Pump 'n' Volume Waterproof Mascara
When Dior released its Pump ‘n’ Volume Mascara in 2017, it quickly a cult beauty product for its ability to give lashes extreme volume and length. Thankfully, the brand later released a waterproof version, too.
Shop Dior Diorshow Pump ‘n’ Volume Waterproof Mascara at Boots, £29
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara
You’ll have likely heard of Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara. It was due to launch in the UK in April 2021 but after blowing up on TikTok, the brand decided to launch it a couple of months early – and we’re so glad it did. Like its name suggests, this mascara deliver super long, lengthened lashes and now, you can get it as a waterproof version, too.
Shop Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara at Boots, £9.99
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Waterproof
Essence mascaras are among some of the best we’ve ever tried – and its affordable price points make it all the more better. This is a waterproof version of its bestselling Princess mascara and, yes, it still delivers the same false lash-like length and volume.
Shop Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Waterproof at Feelunique, £3.29
Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara
Eyeko’s award winning Sport mascara is water and sweat resistant, making it the perfect option to wear all day long. It also contains 11 different fruit extracts, which work to condition and nourish your lashes.
Stila Huge Extreme Lash Waterproof Mascara
If you like long, big, dramatic lashes, this is the mascara for you. Just one swipe will swoop your lashes into a big curl, but the best part is that you can build up the layers for more drama, without the risk of your lashes becoming crunchy or clumpy.
Shop Stila Huge Extreme Lash Waterproof Mascara at Feelunique, £15.14
Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara
This iconic pink mascara delivers a false lash effect in a tube. The curved wand grabs every one of your lashes and coats them in ultra black pigment while also giving them a plumped finish.
Shop Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara at lookfantastic £9.99
Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara
Another mascara, another cult product. Clinique’s High Impact Mascara doesn’t flake, clump or smudge. Instead, it defines each individual lash with just a few coats, making it the perfect everyday mascara.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara is a global bestseller. It lifts, lengthens, curls, defines lashes while giving them a fluttery finish with zero clumps in sight. Basically, it’s all you could want in a mascara – well, until you try the waterproof version and realise what you’ve been missing.
Shop Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara at Cult Beauty, £21
Glossier Lash Slick
OK, so Glossier’s Lash Slick isn’t exactly waterproof. It’s a tubing mascara, meaning it can be removed with warm water. However, it is water-resistant and doesn’t budge or smudge – until you decide to take it off yourself.
Main image: brands