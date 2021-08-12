Whether you’re opting for a simple, natural make-up look or going full glam, a few coats of mascara can make a big difference. Another thing that’s really noticeable? When your mascara smudges.

From high temperatures, humidity and rain to sweaty and oily complexions, there are many factors that can make our mascara run and smudge, leaving us with “panda eyes”. This is where waterproof mascaras come in.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: traditionally, waterproof mascaras have a thicker consistency, meaning they’re usually prone to clumping and weighing lashes down. But today’s waterproof formulations are seriously innovative.