Now, after hearing about it for years, US make-up brand Bite Beauty has finally landed in the UK.

The entire line-up is vegan, committed to sustainability and gluten-free. It’s also on a mission to create fun, vibrant formulas that are inspired by superfood ingredients. Across its products, you’ll find antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and fruit extracts (plus more) that are kind to skin and work to deliver benefits. Bite Beauty was launched in 2012 by Susanne Langmuir in Toronto, Canada and later sold to beauty brand incubator Kendo, which also has Fenty Beauty, Marc Jacobs and Ole Henriksen on its books.

The premise for the brand was a line-up of “all-natural” ingredients. While words like “natural” and “clean” are murky territory within the beauty industry, Bite quickly became popular for its kind-to-skin ingredients. In particular, its lipsticks, which became the brand’s bestselling product by a mile. In fact, it even opened a Lip Lab in Soho, New York, where customers could create their own custom shades. It was such a success that it later opened more labs in the US and Canada.

Alongside its thoughtful ingredients, the brand produces products that are inclusive (its 32 foundation shades cover a wide range of skintones), the packaging is chic and the formulas come in bright, bold and trendy colours. After years of being sold exclusively in Sephora, Bite Beauty is finally available from Boots and Feelunique from today. Here, we take a look at some of the brand’s most popular products – including a new lipstick formula. And who knows, maybe we’ll (hopefully) get our own Lip Lab in the UK soon, too…

A look at Bite Beauty’s offering

