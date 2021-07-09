All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bite Beauty has finally arrived in the UK. Here’s everything you need to know about the popular brand that launches on Boots and Feelunique today.
It’s an exciting time in the world of beauty. Each week, it feels like a high-praised brand makes its way across land and water and (finally) launches on British soil. Just recently, we’ve had celeb-favourite Heritage Store bring its affordable face mists to the UK. Not to mention, US coconut skincare brand Kopari Beauty, Korean skincare brand Then I Met You and Dutch honey hair brand Gisou all bringing their goods to our shores. It’s been a busy month.
Now, after hearing about it for years, US make-up brand Bite Beauty has finally landed in the UK.
The entire line-up is vegan, committed to sustainability and gluten-free. It’s also on a mission to create fun, vibrant formulas that are inspired by superfood ingredients. Across its products, you’ll find antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and fruit extracts (plus more) that are kind to skin and work to deliver benefits.
Bite Beauty was launched in 2012 by Susanne Langmuir in Toronto, Canada and later sold to beauty brand incubator Kendo, which also has Fenty Beauty, Marc Jacobs and Ole Henriksen on its books.
The premise for the brand was a line-up of “all-natural” ingredients. While words like “natural” and “clean” are murky territory within the beauty industry, Bite quickly became popular for its kind-to-skin ingredients. In particular, its lipsticks, which became the brand’s bestselling product by a mile.
In fact, it even opened a Lip Lab in Soho, New York, where customers could create their own custom shades. It was such a success that it later opened more labs in the US and Canada.
Alongside its thoughtful ingredients, the brand produces products that are inclusive (its 32 foundation shades cover a wide range of skintones), the packaging is chic and the formulas come in bright, bold and trendy colours.
After years of being sold exclusively in Sephora, Bite Beauty is finally available from Boots and Feelunique from today. Here, we take a look at some of the brand’s most popular products – including a new lipstick formula. And who knows, maybe we’ll (hopefully) get our own Lip Lab in the UK soon, too…
A look at Bite Beauty’s offering
Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon
Alongside an impressive colour pay-off, this lip crayon is formulated with antioxidants, pomegranate oil and wild African mango to nourish lips.
Shop Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon at Feelunique, £24
Bite Beauty Upswing Full-Volume Mascara
This flake-free mascara contains berry wax to lift, lengthen and curl your lashes – and maintain the volume.
Shop Bite Beauty Upswing Full-Volume Mascara at Feelunique, £26
Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Blush
Alongside its chic packaging, this blusher is formulated with papaya extract to give skin a healthy and natural-looking glow. You can wear it on your eyelids, too.
Bite Beauty Upswing Extreme Longwear Eyeliner
Super pigmented and opaque, this liquid eyeliner glides onto eyelids and is made with passionflower to ensure the formula won’t dry out.
Shop Bite Beauty Upswing Extreme Longwear Eyeliner at Feelunique, £24
Bite Beauty Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick
Creamy, non-drying and an impressive colour pay-off, this lipstick is the brand’s latest launch. It has a velvety matte finish and comes in 20 bold, rich and vibrant shades.
Shop Bite Beauty Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick at Feelunique, £25 each
Bite Beauty Changemaker Skin-Optimising Primer
Available in two formulas according to your skin type, these primers contain olive oil and hyaluronic acid to keep skin moisturised.
Shop Bite Beauty Changemaker Skin-Optimising Primer for Normal To Dry Skin or for Normal To Oily Skin at Feelunique, £36
Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation
Available in 32 shades, this lightweight formula blends out smoothly and delivers buildable light to medium coverage. Plus, thanks to its kind-to-skin ingredients, it feels very comfortable to wear.
Shop Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation at Feelunique, £38
Bite Beauty Changemaker Flexible Coverage Pressed Powder
This innovative powder contains volcanic minerals which mop up excess sebum and mattify skin. It also gives your skin a smooth, blurred finish without looking cakey.
Shop Bite Beauty Changemaker Flexible Coverage Pressed Powder at Feelunique, £30
Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
Unlike traditional lip glosses, this clever formula isn’t sticky at all. It contains cinnamon oil (which also makes it taste like cinnamon) to hydrate lips and comes in a range of bold shades.
Shop Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss at Feelunique, £22
Main image: courtesy of brand