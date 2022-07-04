Rumoured to be manufactured at the same factory as a leading luxury beauty brand, Bourjois remained a staple in our shared make-up rituals throughout school, university and beyond. At any one time, someone could be found using the radiance-imbuing Healthy Mix Foundation (that somehow worked for oily and dry skin), the chocolate bar-shaped bronzing block or the sweetly round powder blusher pots. Highly pigmented, versatile and long-wearing, the products couldn’t be faulted – hence our efficiency at trading them between ourselves.

Then, in 2019, Bourjois exited the UK market and a large, nostalgic hole was left. Founded in Paris in 1863 by cosmetologist Joseph-Albert Ponsi, Bourjois had bridged the gap between hard-working formulas and budget-friendly prices with iconic products used by professionals and novices alike.