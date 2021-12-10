“How Pat McGrath’s new Bridgerton collaboration makes me feel seen in the whitewashed Regency era”
The celebrity make-up artist “fell in love at first swoon” with the cult show.
For most of us, Bridgerton was a lilting, glittering escape from the reality of a winter spent in lockdown and a festive period free of office parties, Christmas dinners and general merriment. Instead, we lost ourselves in the satin, lace and intrigue of a reimagined Regency period.
Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page fell in love with each other while we fell in lust with them. Nicola Coughlan cemented the soft spot she holds in our collective national heart. Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel were wonderfully charismatic, charming and stern in equal measure.
There were clever quips, jibes, ribs and emotionally charged demonstrations of love, anger and devotion, all bundled up in a sweet Shonda Rhimes package. What more could we ask?
Unsurprisingly, the list of people glued to the show stretched into the celebrity world, too. Dame Pat McGrath (celebrity make-up artist, the first one to ever be made a dame) was similarly intrigued.
Today, the celebrated beauty icon is taking her Bridgerton experience one step further – collaborating with Rhimes’ production company Shondaland and Netflix to launch a brand new beauty collaboration.
“The modernity, the diversity, that was what I was really obsessed with,” McGrath shares, explaining her love of the series to an eager audience of beauty professionals and journalists. “The wisteria, the richness, the regality, the beauty.”
Like McGrath, I found the modernity of Bridgerton surprising and delightful. The women and men who looked like me were visible and not only as serving maids, butlers and doormen.
Queen Charlotte, played astutely by actor Golda Rosheuvel and Lady Danbury, a true bright spot from Adjoa Andoh, steered the show with austere frivolity and morality, respectively.
Regé-Jean Page occupied the role of the main character and love interest without also being from “the wrong side of the tracks”; a long exhausted plot device to incorporate Black and brown men in period pieces.
Queen Charlotte often lay resplendent, fanned by Black and Asian ladies-in-waiting. Regality wasn’t reserved for those it has always been reserved for. I found this deeply refreshing.
McGrath’s collaboration signals that Bridgerton’s Regency era remains open to everyone. And I think it’s far more fun that way, no?
The Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton collaboration will be available to buy from December 26th, 2021.
Main image: Netflix