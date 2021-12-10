For most of us, Bridgerton was a lilting, glittering escape from the reality of a winter spent in lockdown and a festive period free of office parties, Christmas dinners and general merriment. Instead, we lost ourselves in the satin, lace and intrigue of a reimagined Regency period.

Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page fell in love with each other while we fell in lust with them. Nicola Coughlan cemented the soft spot she holds in our collective national heart. Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel were wonderfully charismatic, charming and stern in equal measure.

There were clever quips, jibes, ribs and emotionally charged demonstrations of love, anger and devotion, all bundled up in a sweet Shonda Rhimes package. What more could we ask?