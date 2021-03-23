“There’s been a massive swing in the world of eyeshadows over the past year or so,” Mac’s global senior artist, Dominic Skinner, tells me. “Gone are the days of over-elaborate multi shade looks where you need an engineering degree to apply it, and in is a more effortless and chic single shadow look.

“The single shadow trend has become more popular in the past few months mainly due to the fact that most of us haven’t been wearing make-up for nearly a year. We’ve simplified our looks and have not been spending so long on our make-up. And this is something that will continue even after lockdown.”

Sharing his tips on how to best apply bright eyeshadow, Dominic says: “The key to this trend, no matter what colour you use, is to press the shadow close to the lash line with an eyeshadow applicator brush and build up to the crease line on the eyelid (the line on your eyelid that folds into the socket). Then use a fluffy blending brush and sweep the colour from the crease into the socket.”

The five-day bright eyeshadow challenge

Without further ado, it was time to start to get creative. I chose five celebrity looks to try and recreate over five days. Here’s how I got on…

Margot Robbie’s lemon and honey eye