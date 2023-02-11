You can always count on a red carpet to deliver some beauty inspiration, and the looks on display at last night’s Brit awards certainly delivered.

Following on from the bright and bold ensemble that dominated at the Grammys, last night saw the stars opt for a more dark, glamorous vibe, with metallic eyeshadow and heavy eyeliner proving the combination du jour.

Want to get a closer look? Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite beauty looks from the 2023 Brit awards.