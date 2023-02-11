Brits 2023: 8 standout beauty moments from the red carpet
From Jodie Turner-Smith to MNEK, the 2023 Brits red carpet was a rich source of beauty inspiration.
You can always count on a red carpet to deliver some beauty inspiration, and the looks on display at last night’s Brit awards certainly delivered.
Following on from the bright and bold ensemble that dominated at the Grammys, last night saw the stars opt for a more dark, glamorous vibe, with metallic eyeshadow and heavy eyeliner proving the combination du jour.
Want to get a closer look? Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite beauty looks from the 2023 Brit awards.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith set the tone for the night with her incredible green and blue metallic eye look, which she paired with glowy skin and plenty of blush.
Lizzo
Lizzo opted for an all-metallic ensemble, pairing her sculpted gold dress with a metallic smoky eye that’s hard to take your eyes off.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
In what was undoubtedly one of the best looks of the night, Leigh-Anne Pinnock brought together an intricate hair style with bold eyeliner and orange shimmery eyeshadow to match her dress.
Cat Burns
Cat Burns took to the red carpet with glowy skin and shimmery eyeshadow, finished off with a perfect winged eyeliner.
MNEK
MNEK went full-on pink with this pink eyeshadow look, topped off with a sprinkle of crystals on the inner and outer corners.
Kim Petras
Kim Petras stood out from the crowd with this bold, spider-like eyeliner design, which she paired with simple skin and sleek hair.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek contrasted her all-black outfit with defined mermaid waves and a dramatic winged eyeliner look, finished off with purple shimmer on the lid.
Maya Jama
Maya Jama opted for a glowy, soft-glam look which perfectly matched the gold details in her dress.
Images: Getty