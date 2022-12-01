In the beauty world, clever hacks are two-a-penny. Use a sponge to perfect the modern French manicure, brown eyeliner to effect faux freckles or tin foil to effectively tame static hairs. Like I said, two-a-penny. And it isn’t exclusive to TikTok or Instagram – professionals use hacks too. They’re just like us! (Only with many more years of experience and celebrity clients.)

Something I’ve seen floating around the internet for a while and came back to recently is a brilliant trick to making lipstick look buffed, diffused and lived in. Unlike day-old lipstick that tends to congregate in the corners of the mouth, this technique makes lipstick look natural – helpful if you feel like colour wears you instead of the other way around.