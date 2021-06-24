As if that wasn’t enough, Blake is constantly sharing make-up tips and hacks with her 150,000 followers on Instagram. Here, she frequently posts Reels and IGTVs, taking her audience through different make-up looks and offering refreshingly honest product reviews. Plus, her fun and laid-back approach makes it feel like you’re catching up with a friend.

And in her spare time (how does she have any?), Blake runs live demonstrations and workshops, sharing her knowledge and skills with aspiring make-up artists, as well as bridal masterclasses for those wishing to do their own make-up on the big day.

So as somebody who has a deep passion for make-up but is incredibly busy, what’s the one beauty item Blake always has in her own make-up bag? Here, she tells us.