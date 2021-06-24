Pretty Damn Good: the bold red lipstick Bryony Blake relies on to feel glamorous and confident instantly
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
You’ll have no doubt seen Bryony Blake’s work before.
Ever since graduating from beauty college, the celebrity make-up artist’s CV is a long list of the biggest TV shows around. This includes Strictly Come Dancing (we recommend following her for behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories) and she appears on This Morning frequently, where she runs through the latest in beauty trends and launches.
Blake has also worked on Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice, Saturday Night Takeaway, The Masked Singer, The Greatest Dancer, The X Factor and many more.
As if that wasn’t enough, Blake is constantly sharing make-up tips and hacks with her 150,000 followers on Instagram. Here, she frequently posts Reels and IGTVs, taking her audience through different make-up looks and offering refreshingly honest product reviews. Plus, her fun and laid-back approach makes it feel like you’re catching up with a friend.
And in her spare time (how does she have any?), Blake runs live demonstrations and workshops, sharing her knowledge and skills with aspiring make-up artists, as well as bridal masterclasses for those wishing to do their own make-up on the big day.
So as somebody who has a deep passion for make-up but is incredibly busy, what’s the one beauty item Blake always has in her own make-up bag? Here, she tells us.
“I worked on a Bobbi Brown counter when I first came out of university. I used to change my lipstick every hour and that’s when I first discovered Bobbi Brown’s Luxe Lip Colour in Flame, £29.
“I had never worn a bright lipstick before but after experimenting with different shades, I fell in love with bold lipstick and Flame became a firm favourite. It made me feel fabulous and it has been my go-to for years since.
“I love how it makes me feel when I have it on. I can wear just the lip colour and some mascara and I instantly feel glamorous. It’s such a happy colour!
“I find the warm red tone in the lipstick really complements my skin tone and warms up my whole complexion. In fact, I think the shade complements most skintones and really makes a look pop. If I’m feeling a bit glum, I can pop this lipstick on and instantly feel confident and ready for anything.
“Another thing I love about this product (and lipstick in general) is that it can be used in so many ways. I like to use it from the bullet straight onto my lips, but if you want a more subtle tone you can apply it with your finger as a stain. I even use a tiny amount as a cream blusher to add a little extra pop to my cheeks.”
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Colour in Flame
Main image: Bryony Blake/brand