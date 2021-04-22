Pretty Damn Good: the highlighter balm Lisa Potter-Dixon relies on for dewy-looking skin
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
You’ll have no doubt heard of Lisa Potter-Dixon.
In her 15+ years as a make-up artist, Lisa has ticked off a lot. Alongside working her way through the ranks at Benefit, where she became head make-up and trend artist before leaving in 2019, Lisa has lent her talent to countless photoshoots for well-respected publications.
And she has accumulated many more achievements along the way. Lisa is the author of three bestselling books: Easy On The Eyes, a guide to nailing eye make-up no matter how much time you have; The Make-Up Manual, a comprehensive look at everything from brows and eyes to skin and lips; and Back Chat Beauty. Co-authored with beauty director Sophie Beresiner, the book draws on both women’s careers to inform a no-nonsense beauty guide, packed full of advice tailored to real women.
As if that wasn’t enough, Lisa hosts #5favesoftheweek, a podcast in which she discusses her five favourite moments of the week alongside her husband Theo Coyne. She’s also the co-founder of The C-List, the first ever beauty platform for people with cancer, and, more recently, was named a trustee for Beauty Backed, a charity dedicated to supporting the beauty industry.
When she isn’t doing all of that, you can find Lisa on Instagram, where she gives her over-87,000 followers heaps of beauty tips and tricks, drawing from her years of experience and knowledge.
So, as a very busy woman in the beauty industry who knows all there is to know about beauty: what’s the one item Lisa constantly reaches for in her make-up bag? Here, she tells us.
“When I first came across Chanel Baume Essentiel, £35, it literally stopped me in my tracks. I saw a journalist friend of mine with it on her cheeks and had to ask what it was – mainly because she looked like some sort of ethereal angel, thanks to the glow. I literally ran to the shop to buy it and, from that moment, I was hooked. That was back in 2019 and I’ve been using it ever since.
“How could I not be drawn to it? It gives you a glass-like glow and is one of those products that can transform your complexion instantly. It’s like a next-level highlighter. It’s not a powder or a cream – it’s more of a balm, but it’s also more than that. It’s a bit like magic. Whether I’m using it on myself or on set, it is always the last thing I add to the skin as a finishing touch.
“I think it’s clear to see that dewy-looking skin is my vibe. Without it, I don’t feel I look as healthy. This balm adds a certain radiance to the face.
“The balm is solid so you can literally chuck it anywhere on your face. I like to put a small amount on the apples of my cheeks and blend up to the cheekbones. I always add a touch just above the arch of the brow bone, too, because I once read that Jennifer Lopez did that with highlighter. And who wouldn’t want to be more J-Lo? It’s equally as gorgeous down the centre of the legs and on the décolletage. Once you’ve applied it to skin, just use the tips of your fingers to pat it in.
“It comes in three shades but Sculpted is my favourite. It has a slight pearlescent finish to it, which catches the light beautifully. I also love Golden. This has a bronze pigment in it, which warms up the skin, as well as adding glow.
“The packaging is so sleek, too. It comes in a tube, which doesn’t take up too much room in your make-up bag and kit. It’s also so chic. I mean, you wouldn’t expect anything else from Chanel, right?”
Chanel Baume Essentiel
Main image: Lisa Potter-Dixon/brand