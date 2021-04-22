Pretty Damn Good: the highlighter balm Lisa Potter-Dixon relies on for dewy-looking skin

You’ll have no doubt heard of Lisa Potter-Dixon.

In her 15+ years as a make-up artist, Lisa has ticked off a lot. Alongside working her way through the ranks at Benefit, where she became head make-up and trend artist before leaving in 2019, Lisa has lent her talent to countless photoshoots for well-respected publications.

And she has accumulated many more achievements along the way. Lisa is the author of three bestselling books: Easy On The Eyes, a guide to nailing eye make-up no matter how much time you have; The Make-Up Manual, a comprehensive look at everything from brows and eyes to skin and lips; and Back Chat Beauty. Co-authored with beauty director Sophie Beresiner, the book draws on both women’s careers to inform a no-nonsense beauty guide, packed full of advice tailored to real women.