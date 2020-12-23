It goes without saying that Christmas feels very different this year. Whether it’s dealing with the difficulties of the past year, not being able to see loved ones or just struggling to get into the mood, you may not really be feeling all that festive.

During a conversation with a colleague, we spoke about how we planned to spend the day. While she still planned to dress up and put on a full face of make-up (which I loved), the thought of swiping on red lipstick sounded like far too much effort. I just can’t really be bothered.

In fact, I want to just stay in my pyjamas and eat a Terry’s Chocolate Orange while watching trashy Netflix Christmas movies.