Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint review: this innovative product is healthier-looking skin in a bottle
If you want healthier-looking skin without having to apply a heavy foundation, water tints could be the answer.
It goes without saying that Christmas feels very different this year. Whether it’s dealing with the difficulties of the past year, not being able to see loved ones or just struggling to get into the mood, you may not really be feeling all that festive.
During a conversation with a colleague, we spoke about how we planned to spend the day. While she still planned to dress up and put on a full face of make-up (which I loved), the thought of swiping on red lipstick sounded like far too much effort. I just can’t really be bothered.
In fact, I want to just stay in my pyjamas and eat a Terry’s Chocolate Orange while watching trashy Netflix Christmas movies.
But after that conversation, I began to think it may be nice to make a bit of an effort in the run up to Christmas to lift my spirits and feel a bit better about myself. Now that I don’t wear make-up as often as I used to, I’m finding myself absent-mindedly rubbing my eyes. So, I decided to focus on my base.
I tend to have quite clear skin but over the last couple of weeks, stress, not going outside much and poor sleep has manifested itself into many breakouts. And it’s something I’m becoming quite self-conscious of.
On the flip side, though, I also didn’t want to cover my face in something that felt heavy and uncomfortable.
After something rummaging through my drawers, I found the perfect product: Chanel’s Les Beiges Water Fresh Tint, £48.
This clever and unique formula is a much lighter version of a tinted moisturiser. It’s made up of 75% water and contains micro-droplets of encapsulated pigments that burst upon contact with the skin.
As they’re so tiny, these encapsulated pigments provide very sheer coverage, which I like. Instead, the pigments melt onto skin and give a subtle smoothing effect, making my complexion look more even. While it doesn’t cover up my blemishes, my complexion looks a lot healthier and still natural, like real skin.
Basically, it’s ’no-make-up’ make-up in a bottle. And if you prefer more coverage, you can use it underneath or on top of your foundation for extra glow.
For the last week or so, I’ve been forgoing the rest of my make-up but wearing a few pumps of this ultra lightweight formula on its own.
To apply, I rub it on with my hands, like a moisturiser – I find that sponges and brushes soak up the formula too much. It feels refreshing on skin and makes my face look brighter and more awake instantly.
Of course, if you’re looking for something that’s lightweight with more coverage, you may prefer a tinted moisturiser.
But if you want a barely-there tint that leaves you with a radiant and healthier-looking complexion (and feels like you have nothing on your face), this one’s for you.
Main image: Hanna Ibraheem/brand