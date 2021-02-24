What is it? The new Chanel Lipscanner app. Launching this week, the clever technology allows you to find a lipstick shade that will match pretty much any item of inspiration. It’s a bit like the Dulux paint colour match service; take a picture of anything you love, and it will hunt through the kaleidoscope of Chanel lipsticks to find the shade that corresponds the closest.

Take that red jumper you absolutely love, for instance. All you have to do is take a picture of it, use the paint dropper tool to select the colour, and the app will suggest a lipstick in the very same shade. And it works for pictures that already exist in your camera roll too, meaning you can reminisce over past holidays by finding lipstick shades inspired by your favourite travel photos.

Even cleverer still, the app will also (virtually) apply the lipstick shade to your lips. Considering beauty stores remain closed for the time being, swatching and trialing shades before buying is pretty much impossible, so the app offers the perfect way to figure out if you even like the colour before making room in your make-up bag. And don’t worry, the tech is so slick that the AR application is impressively precise. No wonky lipstick here.