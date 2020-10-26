“This bronzer makes my dull post-lockdown skin look healthier and glowy”

When it comes to make-up, there are a few items in my collection that I find truly transformative. Alongside the results of a curling, lengthening mascara and brightening under-eye concealer, I have recently developed a love for the finish of a glowy bronzer. The last couple of years saw me absent-mindedly reaching for bronzer compacts only to add depth back into my face after foundation blurred everything out. Once lockdown hit, my make-up bag was cast aside to collect dust until around half way, when I started dabbling with products again.

By this point, my complexion felt rough and looked dull. Applying foundation felt slightly too heavy for my skin after months of not using it and so I often opted for tinted moisturiser or nothing on my skin. But the one thing that made the biggest difference? Bronzers. Namely, Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Bronzer, £39.

Inside the rose gold packaging, you’ll find a finely-milled matte powder that is a dream to apply. It’s available in four shades – Fair, Medium, Tan and Deep. I use Tan (a shade name that admittedly makes me roll my eyes) but this terracotta-hued powder does work perfectly for my skin tone. While the brand sells an accompanying brush, I opt for a large fluffy brush instead. My favourite is Real Technique’s Bold Metals 100 Arched Powder Brush, which is sadly now discontinued but its current Powder Brush, £10.99, is great, too. I swirl the brush around the pan to make sure the bristles are covered. When you do this, you’ll notice there is a bit of powder fall-out from the pan, so it’s important to make sure you tap your brush to get rid of excess powder before letting it touch your face. I then sweep it along my hairline, taking it across my forehead and down my temples. I then run the brush just above the hollows of my cheeks, along my jawline and down my neck.

It has a silk-like texture that feels comfortable on skin but also blends out beautifully, meaning there are no harsh lines. Despite leaning more towards a matte finish, it has a very slight sheen to it, which helps to deliver a natural-looking glow and makes skin look healthier, too. To finish the look, I often take some powder on a small eyeshadow brush and blend the bronzer over my eyelids for a uniform, bronzed look. Now, this bronzer does sit more on the pricier side of the spectrum and unfortunately, while the formula is great and the pan is quite large (16g), it is a case of paying more for the packaging. However, the brand has made the rose gold packaging refillable. Once you’ve finished, you can purchase a refill bronzer for £28 that simply snaps into the compact. Summer may be over but I’ll be clinging onto the appearance of a post-holiday glow all year round with this compact.

