I love a setting spray. No make-up look is complete with out it, and it was one of the first beauty products I ever bought. Urban Decay’s All Nighter was the one that I could never be without, and it sat firmly at the top of every Christmas and birthday list I wrote throughout my teenage years. Then when I started my career in beauty journalism, I made it my mission to try and test as many as possible. I’ll be honest, there haven’t been as many memorable ones as I’d have ideally liked, but then Charlotte Tilbury came along and changed the game completely.

It’s no secret that Tilbury knows how to do exceptional make-up – some of my favourite eyeshadows, lipsticks and highlighters have been created by her (as has one of my favourite serums, actually) – and so it probably comes as no surprise to hear that she’s also the woman behind the single most incredible setting spray I’ve ever used.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, from £15, launched around a year ago and I’ve been using it since then. Most recently I’ve been singing the praises of it thanks to its ability to ensure my base remains pretty much unscathed when I take my face covering off – something which genuinely blows my mind every time I arrive at my destination and do a quick mirror check-up. Add to that the relentless 30°C weather that we experienced recently and this little spray really came into its own: it helped my make-up survive a whole day out in the heat, which included two incredibly humid bus journeys (including a 20-minute wait at the bus stop with no shade in sight), a sweaty trip on the Victoria line, brunch with friends and a few hours sat outside. Honestly, when I tell you how amazed I was when I got home and saw just how good my make-up still looked, I was gobsmacked. I’d done no touch-ups throughout the day and yet, somehow, my make-up was almost as perfect as when I’d left the house that morning. No mean feat.

Formulated with so-called ‘flawless film formers’ which act as an invisible shield, it also uses aloe vera for its smoothing properties, Japanese green tea to help skin stay hydrated and aromatic resin –which is derived from the bark of a tree grown on the Greek island of Chios – which reduces the appearance of pores. My secret is to spray it in two layers. First, I mist it all over my finished make-up, wait a few minutes for it to dry and then spray it a second time. I’m not entirely sure if that second layer makes a difference; I personally think it does, but I’m not willing to risk trying just a single layer, you know? It’s super lightweight and it doesn’t feel sticky or drying either; in fact it’s virtually weightless once it’s on, which is partly why I love it so much.

It does have a slight scent to it which I didn’t love at first but now I don’t really notice it – although there is a more perfumed version in the form of White Tea of Bali, which I like much more than I thought I would – but it’s something to be aware of if you have super sensitive skin. So, if you’re still on the hunt for the holy grail setting spray, take this as a sign to try this one. I promise you’ll love it as much as I do.