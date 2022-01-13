Promising dewy, glowing, hydrating coverage without glitter or shimmer, the Beautiful Skin Foundation has a long rap sheet of promises. One of which is to make skin look up to 285% more radiant – an intriguing clinically-proven statistic. Outside of make-up maths, the medium-coverage base is designed to be long-lasting, as well as an effective barrier against damaging environmental stressors like pollution.

Bridging the gap between the Light Wonder Foundation (sheer coverage) and the Airbrush Flawless Foundation (heavier matte coverage), the Beautiful Skin Foundation is designed to sit snugly in the middle of the range.

On the first pump, I began to understand the hype. Dewy, creamy, buildable, and easy to blend, it didn’t sit in the fine lines caused by my dry winter skin, nor sit stubbornly in place once applied.