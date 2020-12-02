Charlotte Tilbury Christmas collection 2020: every product in its jewel-inspired line-up

Posted by for Make-up

From eyeshadows that contain diamond dust to limited-edition lipstick shades, we run through the Charlotte Tilbury products you’ll want in your 2020 Christmas stocking.

If you’re determined to make your 2020 Christmas as glitzy and festive as ever, Charlotte Tilbury’s festive offering will be right up your street.

While the coveted Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar is officially sold out, there’s still a long list from the brand’s Christmas range that you’ll love.

From the ultimate Pillow Talk gift set and a Magic Cream tub with your name on it (literally), here are all of the products that are still available in Charlotte Tilbury’s Christmas 2020 collection.

You may also like

Best Christmas beauty gifts for 2020: 16 festive products anybody would love to receive this year

Gifts under £30

  • Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Jewel Lips

    Charlotte-Tilbury-Christmas-2020-Charlottes-Jewel-Lips

    If you’re a fan of lip gloss, this one’s for you. These non-sticky formulas contain diamond powder for multi-dimensional shine and hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to keep lips hydrated and protected.

    Shop Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Jewel Lips at Cult Beauty, £22 each

    buy now

You may also like

Best Christmas fragranced gifts for 2020: 16 beauty products scented with your favourite perfumes

Gifts under £70

You may also like

Best Christmas skincare gift sets 2020 for every budget

Gifts over £70

You may also like

MAC Christmas Collection 2020: here is every product in its Frosted Fireworks range

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

All images: Charlotte Tilbury

Topics

Share this article