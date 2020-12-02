If you’re determined to make your 2020 Christmas as glitzy and festive as ever, Charlotte Tilbury’s festive offering will be right up your street.

While the coveted Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar is officially sold out, there’s still a long list from the brand’s Christmas range that you’ll love.

From the ultimate Pillow Talk gift set and a Magic Cream tub with your name on it (literally), here are all of the products that are still available in Charlotte Tilbury’s Christmas 2020 collection.