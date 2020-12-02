From eyeshadows that contain diamond dust to limited-edition lipstick shades, we run through the Charlotte Tilbury products you’ll want in your 2020 Christmas stocking.
If you’re determined to make your 2020 Christmas as glitzy and festive as ever, Charlotte Tilbury’s festive offering will be right up your street.
While the coveted Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar is officially sold out, there’s still a long list from the brand’s Christmas range that you’ll love.
From the ultimate Pillow Talk gift set and a Magic Cream tub with your name on it (literally), here are all of the products that are still available in Charlotte Tilbury’s Christmas 2020 collection.
Gifts under £30
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Filmstar Bronze & Glow
Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Filmstar Bronze & Glow comes in a handy travel-sized compact. It contains a pearlescent highlighter and a golden bronzer – plus, a mini Powder & Sculpt brush to sweep it on.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Mini Filmstar Bronze & Glow at SpaceNK, £25
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Jewel Pots
Available in two shades, these gorgeous pots contain a special eyeshadow that contains diamond powder. The result? Wet-look, high shine, glossy eyelids.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Jewel Pots at Cult Beauty, £24 each
Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame Lip Kit
Charlotte Tilbury has taken her popular Walk of No Shame lip colour (a berry-rose red) and created a gift kit of the lipstick and lip pencil.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame Lip Kit at Selfridges, £25
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick Scarlet Spell
This limited-edition lipstick is the perfect winter berry shade. Plus, the lipstick bullet is decorated with embossed lips.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick Scarlet Spell at Charlotte Tilbury, £25
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Jewel Lips
If you’re a fan of lip gloss, this one’s for you. These non-sticky formulas contain diamond powder for multi-dimensional shine and hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to keep lips hydrated and protected.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Jewel Lips at Cult Beauty, £22 each
Gifts under £70
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pops in Dazzling Diamonds
Continuing the diamond theme, this eyeshadow quad contains a rosy quartz, bronze, charcoal and gold that are formulated with jewel-toned sparkle.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pops in Dazzling Diamonds at Cult Beauty, £42
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Skin Secrets
Always wanted to try Charlotte Tilbury’s skincare offering? This gift set contains a Goddess Skin Clay Mask, Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Magic Cream and Wonderglow to help get you started.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Skin Secrets at SpaceNK, £50
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise
This 12-pan eyeshadow palette contains a mix of soft-focus mattes and pigmented shimmers to supply you with endless eye looks.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotise at Cult Beauty, £60
Charlotte Tilbury Limited Edition Filmstar Bronze & Glow
Charlotte Tilbury’s cult bronzer and highlighter palette has been given a festive makeover. This limited-edition compact is decorated with a bejewelled starburst design.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Limited Edition Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £60
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Hollywood Mini Brush Set
Filled with a powder brush, lip brush and two eyeshadow brushes, this kit has all you need to kickstart your make-up brush collection.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Hollywood Mini Brush Set at Feelunique, £45
Charlotte Tilbury Easy Eye Palette in The Super Nudes
From warm nude tones to smoky black, this six-pan eyeshadow palette delivers a range of day to night looks.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Easy Eye Palette in The Super Nudes at Charlotte Tilbury, £45
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look in a Palette in Stoned Rose Beauty
Whether you’re tired of a weighty make-up bag or want a quick and easy beauty routine, this palette has all you need for a five-minute face.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look in a Palette in Stoned Rose Beauty at Cult Beauty, £49
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter
Silky, soft-focus and radiant, this highlighter contains lightweight oils and squalane to deliver a natural-looking glow.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Highlighter at SpaceNK, £39
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pops in Walk of No Shame
Inspired by the berry-rose lipstick, this eyeshadow palette contains four rich tones: a peach champagne, sunset pink, berry crimson and rose gold.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pops in Walk of No Shame at Feelunique, £40
Gifts over £70
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True
When Charlotte Tilbury extended her bestselling Pillow Talk lipstick into a full-on range, it was an instant hit. Now, you can get your hands on this incredible 13-piece Pillow Talk set. Dreamy.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True at Selfridges, £300
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Skin Duo
This clever skincare set contains Charlotte’s award-winning Magic Cream alongside her niacinamide-packed serum, which also happens to be a Stylist beauty team favourite.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Skin Duo at Cult Beauty, £80
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream
Originally created by Charlotte to prep models’ skin backstage before shows, Magic Cream is one of the brand’s bestseller. Good thing it’s available in a 50ml version. What’s more, you can personalise the tub with a name of your choice.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream at Cult Beauty, £75
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Skin Icons
Packed with five of its bestselling skincare products, this gift set is filled with hydrating formulas your face will love.
All images: Charlotte Tilbury