Pretty Damn Good: the face illuminator this eyebrow expert relies on for glowing skin

Over the last decade, the brow market has exploded as brows are finally getting the attention they deserve.

From thick and bold to feathery and bushy, we’ve seen countless brow trends come and go. And long the way, innovative brands and products have emerged to help us achieve our ideal brow shapes. One of these brands is Eyebrow Queen, founded by beauty expert Nilam Holmes.

Nilam first entered the world of brows when she co-founded HD Brows, a renowned, bespoke brow treatment. After almost 10 years with the company, Nilam had trained over 11,000 stylists and left in 2016 to pursue a new adventure in the brow industry. And that’s where Eyebrow Queen (also Nilam’s nickname) comes in.