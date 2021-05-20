Pretty Damn Good: the face illuminator this eyebrow expert relies on for glowing skin
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
Over the last decade, the brow market has exploded as brows are finally getting the attention they deserve.
From thick and bold to feathery and bushy, we’ve seen countless brow trends come and go. And long the way, innovative brands and products have emerged to help us achieve our ideal brow shapes. One of these brands is Eyebrow Queen, founded by beauty expert Nilam Holmes.
Nilam first entered the world of brows when she co-founded HD Brows, a renowned, bespoke brow treatment. After almost 10 years with the company, Nilam had trained over 11,000 stylists and left in 2016 to pursue a new adventure in the brow industry. And that’s where Eyebrow Queen (also Nilam’s nickname) comes in.
Over three years, Nilam used her extensive experience, which has seen her work with celebrities including Victoria Beckham and Rochelle Humes, along with the everyday concerns of her clients to create brow products that filled a gap in the market. The result? Bestsellers, including Brow Pro, £22, a tiny pencil that allows for precise hair-like strokes; Brow Colour Boost, £25, a buildable tinted gel that doesn’t leave brow hairs stiff; and the brand’s latest launch: Brow Lamination Brush, £12, to help create a laminated look.
The products quickly became instant hits and have made their way into the make-up kits of numerous notable make-up artists. And, as a result, have ended up on the faces of many celebrities, including Maya Jama, Alesha Dixon and Addison Rae.
Alongside her popular eyebrow brand, Nilam is a facialist and make-up artist and clients include celebrities, such as Jade Thirlwall and Eva Longoria.
So as somebody that has a wealth of knowledge in various areas of beauty and is constantly on the go, what’s the one product Nilam constantly turns to? Here, she tells us.
“I have been using Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter, £34, since almost every day since it launched in December 2020 – it is that good.
“I was introduced to it by a friend who had been complaining of a lack of sleep. But despite her poor sleep, her skin looked so fresh and awake, so I asked what the secret was.
“When I used it, the first thing that drew me to it was the glow – it really is a good night’s sleep in a bottle. Plus, it’s super lightweight and can be worn on its own or as a primer under make-up.
“I use the shade 6.5 Deep and to apply it, I just slather it on! I mainly focus on the high points of my face and under the eyes. When you use it, think of it as a highlighter.
“If I’m short on time, products that are easy to use and require minimal effort are essential to me. I’m on the go pretty much 24/7, so having a product that I can put on in the back of a taxi without a mirror – and know it will even out and wake up my complexion – is perfect for my daily routine.”
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
Main image: Nilam Holmes/brand