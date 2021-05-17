When you think of Disney characters, your mind may automatically go to the classics: Snow White, Cinderella Sleeping Beauty… but there are newer animated characters that are just as iconic. Take The Incredibles’ Edna Mode. The eccentric fashion designer, who is responsible for creating the superhero family’s costumes, is innovative, accomplished and speaks her mind. Not to mention her chic wardrobe, signature black glasses and iconic blunt bob. Now finally, Edna is getting the recognition she deserves.

You may also like Beauty challenge: “I pushed myself out of my comfort zone with these 5 colourful eyeshadow looks”

Ciaté London has teamed up with Disney & Pixar for a four-piece Edna Mode collection.

Ciaté London has teamed up with Disney and Pixar to create a four-piece collection inspired by Edna’s style and personality. From the vibrant formulas to the colourful packaging, every bit of the collection is inspired by pop art – but don’t let the bright hues put you off, it’s still very wearable. In fact, during a Zoom event to launch the collection, make-up artist Katie-Jane Hughes showed attendees just how wearable every piece in the collection is. Plus, the shades might inspire you to get creative with your make-up. “It’s a really fun collection – the colours are really joyous,” said Katie.

The Ciaté London x Disney & Pixar Edna Mode collection pays homage to pop art.

You may also like Make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes just shared a genius hack for filling in your eyebrows

If you’re new to introducing colour into your make-up look, Katie advises to “start with one wash of colour over your eye”. “Keep it simple,” she said. “Just do one big pop wash of colour over the eye – it could be pastel, it could be bright – whatever it is, don’t overcomplicate it.” Here, we run through every product in the collection, along with a bit of application advice we learned from Katie during the event.

You may also like How to look good on a Zoom call in just two minutes, according to Katie Jane Hughes

Every product in the Ciaté London x Disney & Pixar Edna Mode collection

You may also like Best lip stains and tints for a wash of colour that doesn’t budge

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy