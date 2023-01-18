For too long dewy, glowy, glass skin has been the centre of attention – and as much as we love it, it’s time that there was something more suitable for the oily-skinned among us. And finally, that time has arrived. Enter: cloud skin. Coined by Dominic Skinner, global senior make-up artist at Mac Cosmetics, cloud skin is a trend that’s not only sweeping social media, but it’s also as dreamy as it sounds. “Cloud skin is about trying to take the description of a cloud when creating a skin look. It’s focusing on lightweight, soft textures that have transparent coverage,” Skinner tells Stylist.

“It’s keeping the skin matte, without it looking flat, but also adding a glow without any of the glitz,” he explains. “Essentially, it’s finding the perfect balance – and it really isn’t that hard to achieve.” A truly universal finish, Skinner says that the semi-matte, soft glow works to simultaneously hydrate and mattify all skin types, so it really does provide the best of both worlds. “It’s not heavy or harsh. Instead, it’s soft and lightweight, feels comfortable and makes skin look subtly enhanced – think of it as maximum effect with minimal effort.” Consider us sold. How to get cloud skin “When creating cloud skin, the key products are a matte foundation and a blurring primer in equal amounts – that’s how you’ll achieve the idea of transparent coverage. Then, when you’re applying the mixture, it’s important to focus on the areas that need a little more coverage first,” he says. “My advice is to slowly build the look using a fluffy brush, which will help keep everything light with a sort of ‘whipped’ finish.”

As with any make-up look, skincare is vital – especially when it’s the focus. The more you concentrate on making it look as good as possible without make-up, the less you need to wear. So, in the case of cloud skin, prep is essential. “Hydrating with Mac Cosmetics’ Hyper Real Serumizer followed by SkinCanvas Balm creates a flawless, smooth surface for foundation to glide onto and stay put all day,” Skinner adds. So, if cloud skin sounds right up your street, keep reading to discover the essentials to help you achieve it.

My Kit Co 0.18 My Stippling Foundation Brush Cloud skin: My Kit Co 0.18 My Stippling Foundation Brush Super lightweight and made with duo synthetic fibres, this brush is perfect for applying foundation wherever it’s needed most. Shop My Kit Co 0.18 My Stippling Foundation Brush at My Kit Co, £19 buy now

