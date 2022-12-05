One thing we haven’t been short of this year is blusher trends. From faux ‘gentle sunburn’, border blush, temple heat and blush-lighter to the popular ‘W’ blush, the well of love for blusher is far from running dry. And, it’s with good reason.

Blusher is one of the easiest and quickest ways to wake up a tired or sallow complexion and comes in a wide range of formulas. There are powder, cream, gel and water-suspended pigment particle (microfluidics) blusher formulations currently on the market, meaning there’s something for everyone. Including the ‘cold girl’, according to TikTok.