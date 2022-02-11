Contrast make-up – wearing clashing or disparate colours in different areas of the face – isn’t something reserved only for the likes of Madonna. In fact, much like a little injection of confidence, contrast make-up can easily elevate a simple outfit or complement a hairstyle or colour.

However, wearing bold colours can feel daunting, especially if you’re new to experimenting with shades outside of the bronze or taupe family. The way forward is not to throw anything and everything on your face and cross your fingers. Those “effortless” colour clashing looks you see on celebrities and influencers are carefully considered, so make sure to take the time to find the ones that work for you. Following these four expert steps will keep you on the right side of clashing. Let’s go.