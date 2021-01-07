Pretty Damn Good: the balm this make-up artist relies on for a glass skin finish

The beauty of make-up is the way it allows you to express yourself, which is what led Joy Adenuga into the industry.

The professional make-up artist has over 10 years of experience under her belt, which has seen her create looks for various people and brands. Along the way, she has also cemented her reputation as an incredible bridal make-up (just check out her dedicated Instagram account for brides) and has even been named Bridal Makeup Artist of the Year three times.

As if that wasn’t enough, Adenuga has also launched her own make-up brush brand, eponymously named By Joy Adenuga. Each brush is created with 100% vegan high-grade synthetic hair to feel as soft as possible. The brush range is often favoured by make-up artists and can often be spotted on Jackie Aina’s beauty tutorials on YouTube.