Pretty Damn Good: the balm this make-up artist relies on for a glass skin finish
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
The beauty of make-up is the way it allows you to express yourself, which is what led Joy Adenuga into the industry.
The professional make-up artist has over 10 years of experience under her belt, which has seen her create looks for various people and brands. Along the way, she has also cemented her reputation as an incredible bridal make-up (just check out her dedicated Instagram account for brides) and has even been named Bridal Makeup Artist of the Year three times.
As if that wasn’t enough, Adenuga has also launched her own make-up brush brand, eponymously named By Joy Adenuga. Each brush is created with 100% vegan high-grade synthetic hair to feel as soft as possible. The brush range is often favoured by make-up artists and can often be spotted on Jackie Aina’s beauty tutorials on YouTube.
As a professional make-up artist, Adenuga works with countless products in her client kit but what is the one product she loves most in her personal beauty stash? Here, she speaks to Stylist.co.uk about the face balm she can’t go without…
“I first discovered Danessa Myricks’ Dew Wet Balm, £22, almost a year ago, but started using it regularly early last year.
“Funny enough, it was an impulse buy. It came up on my Instagram explore page. I saw a video of a make-up artist based all the way in Brazil using it, I got intrigued and bought it.
“The first thing that drew me to it was the glow! It gives a glass skin effect. There’s so much powder highlight on the market but seeing what looked like a balm achieving what a powder highlight does was fascinating to me.
“This Danessa Myricks balm is non-sticky, hydrating and I discovered it could be layered over powder. Usually, this is not meant to work but with this, it does.
“It’s the perfect solution to achieving a fabulous glow with minimal effort or, in my case, dialling up the glow of a client at night events [pre-lockdown]. I love how quick and easy it is to use. It ticks all the boxes.
“To apply it, I use my By Joy Adenuga Multi-Use Face Brush – 005 Little Mama, £13.50. I apply the balm mainly on the highest point of the face and the décolletage. I would advise to build coverage – start little and add as required. My favourite shade is Hot Water.
“I love the simplicity of the packaging and the fact it’s very lightweight, making it perfect for my make-up kit.
“Ever wanted to try that glossy eye technique but scared? This is the perfect product as you can use your ring finger to lightly pat the formula on the centre of the lids and boom! Chic glossy eye achieved.”
Danessa Myricks Dew Wet Balm, £22
Main image: Joy Adenuga/brands