Pretty Damn Good: the gel blusher this skin expert relies on for a quick, healthy flush

“The first thing that drew me to it was the colour! I love natural hues and use Nectar, a pretty peach shade. But all of the shades are very subtle and beautiful. The consistency was also key for me (its a combination of the original Watercolour texture and cream) so it blends seamlessly into my skin and doesn’t feel heavy or cakey like some liquid blushes can. It sits perfectly on top of my skincare and feels like it’s working with my skin and enhancing it, rather than masking it. This blusher also lasts beautifully all day and night which is great, as I rarely have time to reapply.

“This area of my beauty routine is important to me as it makes me feel and look my best for myself and my clients. Even if you’re feeling tired or run down, adding a pop of colour to your cheeks really does make you feel more alive. I think blush is the one skin product which really enhances your natural skin effortlessly – most of the time people don’t even realise you’re wearing it because it looks so much like your natural flush – a good blush gives you the air of ‘looking well’.