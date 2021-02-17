Desi Perkins just shared a clever trick for shaping and filling in your eyebrows quickly

“I was sitting there one day and was like: ‘I just need these two [starting points of my brows] to line up perfectly and then I can figure out the rest’,” Perkins explains. “So I took my brow stencil – you can use a business card, any flat edge that you have, use a box, use whatever – and hold it up to [the start of] your brows so you can get a straight line.”

Perkins then shows how she uses a piece of card to line up the bottom of her brows. She then moves the card up to mark where the top of her brows should sit. Once she has that point, Perkins uses a light-coloured brow powder and fills in the gap between her brows and the card with a fluffy brush. Once the card is removed, she has a starting point for the rest of her brows.

From here, Perkins uses her brow stencil to mark out the rest of her eyebrow but stresses that a stencil isn’t completely necessary. “You don’t even need the stencil,” she tells viewers. “If you want to just take your brow pencil, just follow [the line from your new starting point to your arch]”.