When was the last time you wore that red lipstick you refused to throw away? Or the blusher that reminds you of your favourite holiday? In fact, when was the last time you decluttered your make-up collection at all? Cosmetics all have an expiry date and it’s important to replace them regularly to avoid breakouts, infections and skin irritation.

One of the easiest ways to tell is looking at a product’s period-after-opening symbol, also known as a PAO symbol. This graphic symbol acts as a guideline how long your beauty product will last after you’ve opened it.

On the symbol, you’ll see the letter ‘m’, which stands for months, along with a number. So, if a product says ‘6m’, that means you should stop using it after six months.