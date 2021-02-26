A complete guide to make-up expiration dates and how often you should replace your products
Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
It can be difficult throwing away your favourite beauty products but it’s also very important. Here, we run through everything you need to know about make-up expiration dates.
When was the last time you wore that red lipstick you refused to throw away? Or the blusher that reminds you of your favourite holiday? In fact, when was the last time you decluttered your make-up collection at all? Cosmetics all have an expiry date and it’s important to replace them regularly to avoid breakouts, infections and skin irritation.
One of the easiest ways to tell is looking at a product’s period-after-opening symbol, also known as a PAO symbol. This graphic symbol acts as a guideline how long your beauty product will last after you’ve opened it.
On the symbol, you’ll see the letter ‘m’, which stands for months, along with a number. So, if a product says ‘6m’, that means you should stop using it after six months.
If you haven’t used something in ages and you’re unsure when you opened it (but still hesitate to chuck it away), you can check the manufacture date for an indication of when it was made. Visit checkcosmetic.net, select the beauty brand and enter the batch code. It will then tell you a rough estimate of when the product was created to give you a better idea of how old it is.
Of course, there are always signs, too. Look out for changes to texture and colour, as well as any bad smells. If this happens, you should throw away the product immediately.
Here, we run through how long your cosmetics are meant to last, as well as ways to help prevent them from expiring early.
A guide to make-up expiration dates
Liquid and cream foundations: six to 12 months
It depends on the type of foundation you use. Liquids and creams last anywhere between six to 12 months once the seal is broken. Most foundations are packaged in bottles with pumps, which helps to prevent bacterial contamination. If your foundation bottle doesn’t have a pump, dispense the formula onto the back of your hand before using your make-up brush or sponge. If your foundation changes in colour or begins to separate, throw it away.
Concealers: one year
Just like foundation, concealer can last for up to a year. To help the longevity of your concealer, avoid touching the applicator with your fingers. If you’re using your concealer to cover up blemishes, you should clean the applicator before putting it back into the tube.
Blush, foundation and setting powders: two years
Thanks to their dry formulas, powder products usually have the longest shelf life. Powder can last up to two years. However, as you place your make-up brush or sponge directly into the pan, it’s important to clean your tools frequently. You should also wipe the top layer of your powder every so often to keep it fresh and get rid of any bacteria.
Lipsticks: one to two years
Lipsticks can last anywhere between one to two years. They’re best kept in a cool, dry place and will last longer if you opt for a lip brush over applying the lipstick bullet directly to your lips. However, if you prefer the latter, regularly clean the bullet to prevent bacterial growth.
Mascaras: three to six months
OK, this may come as a shock but mascaras typically have a shelf life of three months – up to six months, if you’re lucky. It’s important to replace your mascara to avoid eye infections. Watch out for a change in texture or smell and avoid pumping your wand into the tube repeatedly. This traps air in the mascara tube and increases the risk of bacterial contamination.
Brow, lip and eye pencils: one year
Lip and brow pencils can last for up to one year, if you’re regularly sharpening them. Unlike other eye products, eyeliner pencils can also last up to a year but it’s important to sharpen them, keep the cap firmly closed and store them in a cool, dry place.
Eyeshadows: six months to two years
Powder eyeshadows can last up to two years but look out for any signs of discolouration. Ideally, you would replace them every six months as they are used around your eye area. As for cream formulas, these are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Make sure you clean the surface of the eyeshadow regularly and keep your tools clean.
Main image: Getty