Dopamine beauty is the joyful reclaiming of colour: 13 incredible make-up looks that play with shade, shape and shine
You’ve heard of dopamine dressing, now meet dopamine make-up.
Dopamine dressing, one of the most joyful things to come out of the difficult last two years, is hinged around the idea of using colour to improve your mood – creating the feeling of happiness, much like the neurotransmitter and hormone dopamine. Beloved by stylists and fashion enthusiasts, dopamine dressing has gained a loyal following with many swearing by block colours and pattern pairing to improve their daily outlooks. Well, it should come as no surprise that the trend would eventually spread to make-up too, right?
As shared earlier this year, celebrity make-up artist and the US creative director of L’Oréal Paris Sir John, describes the role of dopamine make-up and glamour plays in his work as a way to noticeably bolster spirits.
“The idea of Dopamine Glam came to me when I noticed how much colour theory affected my overall mood and expression in make-up,” Sir John writes on TikTok, describing a video tutorial in which he plays with berry red lipstick tones, dark graphic liner and mustard yellow eyeshadow.
Understandably, Sir John isn’t alone in the pursuit of mood-boosting make-up. Stretching the span of Instagram and TikTok, the sheer volume of artists and make-up enthusiasts playing with colour, shapes, texture and finish is, put simply, incredible. Here are the ones that left me itching to try something new.
- 1.
Sunshine eyes
- 2.
Celestial pinks
- 3.
Graphic eyeshadow
- 4.
Paired brights
- 5.
Butterfly eyes
- 6.
Supernova shadow
- 7.
Inner-eye bursts
- 8.
Statement lips
- 9.
Maximalist eyeshadow
- 10.
Shape play
- 11.
00s flames
- 12.
Daisy daydreams
- 13.
Curved colour
Main image: Getty