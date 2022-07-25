Dopamine dressing, one of the most joyful things to come out of the difficult last two years, is hinged around the idea of using colour to improve your mood – creating the feeling of happiness, much like the neurotransmitter and hormone dopamine. Beloved by stylists and fashion enthusiasts, dopamine dressing has gained a loyal following with many swearing by block colours and pattern pairing to improve their daily outlooks. Well, it should come as no surprise that the trend would eventually spread to make-up too, right?

As shared earlier this year, celebrity make-up artist and the US creative director of L’Oréal Paris Sir John, describes the role of dopamine make-up and glamour plays in his work as a way to noticeably bolster spirits.