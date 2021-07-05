TikTok is filled with countless beauty reviews. In fact, with videos going viral left, right and centre, some beauty products quickly become sell-out hits.

One of these products is E.l.f.’s Poreless Putty Primer, £9. This product has been the star of countless TikTok videos and #elfputtyprimer has gathered over 8.1 million views (and counting). Alongside how satisfying it is to scoop out of the tub, this primer is praised for its ability to smooth out skin texture. It also sits well under make-up and helps it last longer. All in all, we can see why it’s so popular.