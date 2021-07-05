E.l.f. just upgraded its cult Putty Primer with a formula for blemish-prone skin
E.l.f.’s Putty Primer is all over TikTok – and now, the brand has released a new version of its popular primer.
TikTok is filled with countless beauty reviews. In fact, with videos going viral left, right and centre, some beauty products quickly become sell-out hits.
One of these products is E.l.f.’s Poreless Putty Primer, £9. This product has been the star of countless TikTok videos and #elfputtyprimer has gathered over 8.1 million views (and counting). Alongside how satisfying it is to scoop out of the tub, this primer is praised for its ability to smooth out skin texture. It also sits well under make-up and helps it last longer. All in all, we can see why it’s so popular.
But now, E.l.f. has launched a new iteration that looks just as brilliant. The Blemish Fighting Putty Primer, £9, still has the same skin-smoothing benefits of its predecessor but it also helps to prevent future breakouts.
It has been formulated with 1.8% salicylic acid, one of the most effective ingredients at reducing blemishes. It also contains zinc to reduce inflammation and kaolin to help control oil production. It won’t dry out skin, either, thanks to added glycerin.
Just like the original (which is still available, FYI), apply it as the first step of your make-up routine after applying your skincare products. Scoop out a small amount and blend it all over your face with a dense kabuki brush, allowing it to sit for 30 seconds before moving onto foundation or your other base products.
The creamy formula has a green tinge that helps to reduce signs of redness – but don’t worry, once blended out, your face won’t be the slightest bit green. It’ll then grip onto make-up to help it to help it last all day, or, you can wear it alone.
We have no doubt this will be all over our TikTok FYP page very, very soon…
