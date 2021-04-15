Every product in e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin’s make-up collection

Celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Jen Atkin has teamed up with affordable make-up brand e.l.f. to create beauty products that achieve a glowy, fresh face in an instant.

You’ll have no doubt marvelled at Jen Atkin’s handy work at some point.

Atkin, who was once hailed “the most influential hair stylist in the world” by the New York Times has worked on the hair of numerous celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. But that’s not all. Atkin is also the founder of uber-chic hair and body brand Ouai.

As well as an impressive (yet hectic) work schedule, Atkin has a large presence on social media – her Instagram account alone has a casual 3.8 million followers. Alongside hair tips and revealing new Ouai products, Atkin also posts about how she achieves the chic, laid-back make-up style that’s synonymous with L.A.

So, we were pretty excited to hear that Atkin has teamed up with cult beauty brand e.l.f. to create a range of make-up products. E.l.f. is known for its high quality formulations and affordable price points and the results of this collaboration is the perfect example of that.

E.l.f. XX Jen Atkin is a collection nine products covering eyes, lips and face products (hence, e.l.f…). The idea behind the range is minimalist yet function products that let you get ready quickly and includes a multipurpose hair and brow pomade, all-in-one face palettes, dual-ended lipsticks and cream-to-pencil eyeliners.

Here, we run through every product in the collection.

Every item in e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin’s make-up collection

  • e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: Let's E.L.F.ing Do It Palette

    Jen Atkin XX elf Mist Me
    e.l.f. XX Jen Atkin:

    This all-in-one face and eye palette is filled with a bronzer, blush, higlighter and four eyeshadows to create multiple looks. It’s available in two options – light-medium and medium-deep – but the tones in both are universally flattering. As for the formulas, they’re highly-pigmented, easy to blend and had great colour pay-off. It also feels a lot more luxe than its affordable price tag suggests.

    Shop Let’s E.L.F.ing Do It Palette at e.l.f., £14 each

    buy now

  • e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: Mist Me?

    Jen Atkin XX elf Let's ELFing Do It Palette
    e.l.f. XX Jen Atkin: Let's E.L.F.ing Do It Palette

    Formulated with nourishing vitamin E and hydrating coconut, this face mist feel soothing the moment it spritzes onto skin. It does a good job at refreshing make-up without make your face too wet and has a dreamy coconut scent (though, if your skin is sensitive to fragrance, it may be best to avoid this one).

    Shop Mist Me? at e.l.f., £8

    buy now

  • e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: Hair & Brow Pomade

    Jen Atkin XX elf Hair and Brow Pomade
    e.l.f. XX Jen Atkin: Hair & Brow Pomade

    OK, now this is pretty genius. This universal clear gel does a great job at grooming your brows into place and setting without any crunch. But even better? It can also be used on flyaways – a nod to Atkin’s hairstyling roots. Just sweep the micro-brush through any flyaways and watch them get smoothed down instantly.

    Shop Hair & Brow Pomade at e.l.f., £6

    buy now

  • e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: Zero Effort Liner

    Jen Atkin XX elf Zero Effort Liner
    e.l.f. XX Jen Atkin: Zero Effort Liner

    This cream-to-powder eyeliner pencil is great at creating both sharp. defined lines and smudgy. smoky eyeshadow. It’s available in two shades – jet black and brown.

    Shop Zero Effort Liner at e.l.f., £5

    buy now

  • e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: Eyes Up Here Kit

    Jen Atkin XX elf Eyes Up Here Kit
    e.l.f. XX Jen Atkin: Eyes Up Here Kit

    The collection also offers a kit, comprised of all the items you need to do your eye and brow make-up. In the three-piece kit, you’ll find a Zero Effort Eyeliner in Jet Black, the Hair & Brow Pomade and a Dual-Ended Eyebrow Brush. It’s pretty good value.

    Shop Eyes Up Here Kit at e.l.f., £12

    buy now

  • e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: XXtra Lip Duo

    Jen Atkin XX elf XXtra Lip Duo
    e.l.f. XX Jen Atkin: XXtra Lip Duo

    Once again bringing multifunction into your make-up bag, these two-in-one lip products have a lipstick on one side and liner on the other. The liner end has a thin, pointed nib that makes drawing around your lips incredibly easy. While the lipstick has a flat, round up, making it easy to swipe on a pop of colour in minimal time.

    Shop XXtra Lip Duo at e.l.f., £8 each

    buy now

Images: e.l.f.

