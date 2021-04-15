Celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Jen Atkin has teamed up with affordable make-up brand e.l.f. to create beauty products that achieve a glowy, fresh face in an instant.
You’ll have no doubt marvelled at Jen Atkin’s handy work at some point.
Atkin, who was once hailed “the most influential hair stylist in the world” by the New York Times has worked on the hair of numerous celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. But that’s not all. Atkin is also the founder of uber-chic hair and body brand Ouai.
As well as an impressive (yet hectic) work schedule, Atkin has a large presence on social media – her Instagram account alone has a casual 3.8 million followers. Alongside hair tips and revealing new Ouai products, Atkin also posts about how she achieves the chic, laid-back make-up style that’s synonymous with L.A.
So, we were pretty excited to hear that Atkin has teamed up with cult beauty brand e.l.f. to create a range of make-up products. E.l.f. is known for its high quality formulations and affordable price points and the results of this collaboration is the perfect example of that.
E.l.f. XX Jen Atkin is a collection nine products covering eyes, lips and face products (hence, e.l.f…). The idea behind the range is minimalist yet function products that let you get ready quickly and includes a multipurpose hair and brow pomade, all-in-one face palettes, dual-ended lipsticks and cream-to-pencil eyeliners.
Here, we run through every product in the collection.
You may also like
Celebrity stylist Jen Atkin on the secrets to having great hair
Every item in e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin’s make-up collection
e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: Let's E.L.F.ing Do It Palette
This all-in-one face and eye palette is filled with a bronzer, blush, higlighter and four eyeshadows to create multiple looks. It’s available in two options – light-medium and medium-deep – but the tones in both are universally flattering. As for the formulas, they’re highly-pigmented, easy to blend and had great colour pay-off. It also feels a lot more luxe than its affordable price tag suggests.
e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: Mist Me?
Formulated with nourishing vitamin E and hydrating coconut, this face mist feel soothing the moment it spritzes onto skin. It does a good job at refreshing make-up without make your face too wet and has a dreamy coconut scent (though, if your skin is sensitive to fragrance, it may be best to avoid this one).
e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: Hair & Brow Pomade
OK, now this is pretty genius. This universal clear gel does a great job at grooming your brows into place and setting without any crunch. But even better? It can also be used on flyaways – a nod to Atkin’s hairstyling roots. Just sweep the micro-brush through any flyaways and watch them get smoothed down instantly.
e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: Zero Effort Liner
This cream-to-powder eyeliner pencil is great at creating both sharp. defined lines and smudgy. smoky eyeshadow. It’s available in two shades – jet black and brown.
e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: Eyes Up Here Kit
The collection also offers a kit, comprised of all the items you need to do your eye and brow make-up. In the three-piece kit, you’ll find a Zero Effort Eyeliner in Jet Black, the Hair & Brow Pomade and a Dual-Ended Eyebrow Brush. It’s pretty good value.
e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin: XXtra Lip Duo
Once again bringing multifunction into your make-up bag, these two-in-one lip products have a lipstick on one side and liner on the other. The liner end has a thin, pointed nib that makes drawing around your lips incredibly easy. While the lipstick has a flat, round up, making it easy to swipe on a pop of colour in minimal time.
Images: e.l.f.