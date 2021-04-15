Atkin, who was once hailed “the most influential hair stylist in the world” by the New York Times has worked on the hair of numerous celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen , Rosie Huntington-Whiteley , Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber . But that’s not all. Atkin is also the founder of uber-chic hair and body brand Ouai .

You’ll have no doubt marvelled at Jen Atkin ’s handy work at some point.

As well as an impressive (yet hectic) work schedule, Atkin has a large presence on social media – her Instagram account alone has a casual 3.8 million followers. Alongside hair tips and revealing new Ouai products, Atkin also posts about how she achieves the chic, laid-back make-up style that’s synonymous with L.A.

So, we were pretty excited to hear that Atkin has teamed up with cult beauty brand e.l.f. to create a range of make-up products. E.l.f. is known for its high quality formulations and affordable price points and the results of this collaboration is the perfect example of that.

E.l.f. XX Jen Atkin is a collection nine products covering eyes, lips and face products (hence, e.l.f…). The idea behind the range is minimalist yet function products that let you get ready quickly and includes a multipurpose hair and brow pomade, all-in-one face palettes, dual-ended lipsticks and cream-to-pencil eyeliners.

Here, we run through every product in the collection.