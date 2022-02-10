What’s the secret to fluffy brows? Is it being naturally blessed with furry facial attributes or learning how to work with what you do have to make the best of a less-hairy situation? Well, to be honest, it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other.

A brilliant brow gel (like the ones I’ve handpicked for you below) can do the work genetics didn’t, creating defined, voluminous eyebrows. Some have more staying power, others work on nourishing your hairs and some even double up as a lash primer or clear mascara.

Whatever your brow preference – bushy, strong, fluffy or natural – here are the eyebrow gels that I really rate.