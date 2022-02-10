All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Including the £16 sculpting eyebrow gel Bella Hadid swears by.
What’s the secret to fluffy brows? Is it being naturally blessed with furry facial attributes or learning how to work with what you do have to make the best of a less-hairy situation? Well, to be honest, it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other.
A brilliant brow gel (like the ones I’ve handpicked for you below) can do the work genetics didn’t, creating defined, voluminous eyebrows. Some have more staying power, others work on nourishing your hairs and some even double up as a lash primer or clear mascara.
Whatever your brow preference – bushy, strong, fluffy or natural – here are the eyebrow gels that I really rate.
Refy Brow Sculpt
The brow gel Bella Hadid and multiple Stylist staffers swear by, Refy gained a cult following on TikTok with users raving about its non-tacky, non-sticky incredible staying power. Easy to apply, easy to remove, there’s really nothing we don’t like about it.
BBB London Clear Brow Gloss
Enriched with nourishing vitamin E, rosemary oil and jojoba oil, this transparent gel conditions your eyebrow hairs while it holds them in place. Use after a brow pencil or powder for the best end result.
Dr. Hauschka Brow and Lash Gel - 00 Translucent
If you like to carry less with you, this clear eyebrow gel can be used as a mascara primer to curl and separate lashes as well.
Dermatologically tested, it’s also safe for sensitive skin – a godsend if finding the right product feels like a dance with itchy skin irritation.
Shop Dr. Hauschka Brow and Lash Gel 00 Translucent at Lookfantastic, £15
Kevyn Aucoin True Feather Brow Marker Gel
Available in four shades (Ash Blonde, Brunette, Dark Brunette and Warm Brunette), celebrity make-up artist Kevyn Aucoin’s double-ended eyebrow marker gel duo helps create soft, bushy, fluffy brows in a flash.
Shop Kevyn Aucoin True Feather Brow Marker Gel at Cult Beauty, £22
Benefit 24 Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel Mini
Small enough to throw in a carry-on zip-loc bag or keep on hand during long events, the Benefit brow gel locks eyebrow hairs in without leaving any sticky, flaky residue.
Shop Benefit 24 Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel Mini at Cult Beauty, £13
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze
When “architect-turned-browchitect” Anastasia Soare creates a bestselling product, you know it’s going to be a winner. Famed for her approach to the furry things, Brow Freeze is a transparent styling wax that holds without losing the brow’s natural feather-like quality.
Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze at Cult Beauty, £24
Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel
Another celebrity make-up artist, Patrick Ta created this brow gel to give the same effect as a lamination treatment – long-term hold with fluffy volume and naturally defined shape.
Shop Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel at Cult Beauty, £22
Hourglass Arch Brow Volumising Fiber Gel
Infused with microfibres to give the appearance of fluffier, fuller brows, the Hourglass brow gel comes in four warm-toned shades – Auburn, Blonde, Dark Brunette and Warm Blonde.
Shop Hourglass Arch Brow Volumising Fiber Gel at Cult Beauty, £27
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Dipbrow Gel
Though the name might make you think of the strong brow trend of yesteryear, this pomade can be used to create whatever type of brow you like – strong, bushy or more natural. Plus, this travel-sized version makes your best brow life easier than ever.
Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Dipbrow Gel at Cult Beauty, £9
Main image: Stylist