There’s something about getting your eyebrows just right, isn’t there? And, while there are myriad eyebrow trends to choose from (fluffy, straight, natural arch, to name a few), the technique to achieving them involves a few similar steps: brush into place, fill in with a pencil or pomade and lay down with a setting gel. You might do all, some or none, but there is usually some crossover.

Susan Yara, a former beauty editor, founder of Naturium skincare brand and beauty expert, has a fail-safe way to make sure her brows are hair-perfect, every time. And it’s something she learned from her longtime make-up artist, Nikki Rose.