If there’s one thing I love, it’s approaching my make-up routine with a playful curiosity. It’s so easy to get stuck into small style ruts – my fashion sense is no exception – but mixing in new products, even when it means diverting from old favourites, is always fun. My most recent experiment: Gen See Beauty .

Championing sustainable packaging standards and hardworking vegan and cruelty-free formulations, Gen See launched in the UK in February. The brand feels effortlessly spirited, with its bright block-colour lipstick, pastel mascara and lip gloss tubes housed in minimalist packaging with its 70s-esque Gen See font.

Keen to try this new beauty brand, I swapped out my usual routine for a face of Gen See. Read on for my four favourite picks.