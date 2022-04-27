All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Featuring a smudge-free mascara that’s become a staple in my make-up bag.
If there’s one thing I love, it’s approaching my make-up routine with a playful curiosity. It’s so easy to get stuck into small style ruts – my fashion sense is no exception – but mixing in new products, even when it means diverting from old favourites, is always fun. My most recent experiment: Gen See Beauty.
Championing sustainable packaging standards and hardworking vegan and cruelty-free formulations, Gen See launched in the UK in February. The brand feels effortlessly spirited, with its bright block-colour lipstick, pastel mascara and lip gloss tubes housed in minimalist packaging with its 70s-esque Gen See font.
Keen to try this new beauty brand, I swapped out my usual routine for a face of Gen See. Read on for my four favourite picks.
Gen See Spectator Sport Mascara
A fluffy mascara brush and non-clumping formula make this my go-to mascara for when I need length and definition without tell-tale spider legs or the 3pm smudge. Water-resistant and housed in a kitsch pink tube, it looks as lovely on your lashes as it does in your wash bag.
Gen See Arch Support Brow Powder Gel
A simple way to add definition and depth to your eyebrows, this powder gel formula is designed to work as both pigment and gel – filling in and fixing in place. It has a high colour pay-off and creates softly defined eyebrows, the powder pigment dispersing easily through the brows.
My best advice: brush your eyebrows into the shape you want them to end up in – either with a toothbrush or clean spoolie – before applying the pigment. It’ll make it easier to spot any gaps to fill in without accidentally going overboard. With brows, it’s always easier to add than take away.
Gen See Clean Sheen Lip Gloss
I always carry a lip balm and lip gloss with me. Seriously, always. So this shiny translucent, hydrating gloss from Gen See was right up my alley. It glides on and has a softly sticky texture – enough to stay in place without attracting every loose hair.
Gen See Pick Me Up Matte Lipstick
Playful and highly pigmented, this lipstick somehow feels less intimidating than other deep colours I’ve tried. Matte in texture, it didn’t dry my lips out or bleed into the small lines around them – a slick of Clean Sheen Lip Gloss over the top and I’m good to go.
Main image: Stylist